'Typical Indian Dad': IITian Lands Amazon Job, Father's Understated Reaction Goes Viral

An IITian’s social media post is gaining traction after he shared his father’s reaction to his new job at Amazon. Shivanshu Ranjan, a tech enthusiast from IIT BHU, shared that he secured a job at Amazon after completing his internship.

When Ranjan shared the news of his Amazon job offer with his father, he expected excitement. Instead, his father simply replied with “ok.”

In a post on X, Ranjan shared the screenshot of a quick conversation with his father through WhatsApp.

“I got placed at Amazon,” he informed his father on WhatsApp, following which he received a simple response: “ok.”

The short response has now gone viral on social media. Many users found it funny and relatable. This has led to a wider conversation about Indian parents’ calm reactions to major achievements.