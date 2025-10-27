'Typical Indian Dad': IITian Lands Amazon Job, Father's Understated Reaction Goes Viral
This has led to a wider conversation about Indian parents’ calm reactions to major achievements.
An IITian’s social media post is gaining traction after he shared his father’s reaction to his new job at Amazon. Shivanshu Ranjan, a tech enthusiast from IIT BHU, shared that he secured a job at Amazon after completing his internship.
When Ranjan shared the news of his Amazon job offer with his father, he expected excitement. Instead, his father simply replied with “ok.”
In a post on X, Ranjan shared the screenshot of a quick conversation with his father through WhatsApp.
“I got placed at Amazon,” he informed his father on WhatsApp, following which he received a simple response: “ok.”
The short response has now gone viral on social media. Many users found it funny and relatable. This has led to a wider conversation about Indian parents’ calm reactions to major achievements.
Typical dad response after I got job ð pic.twitter.com/SJam98AnsN— Shivanshu Ranjan (@shivuuuuu264) October 24, 2025
Many users congratulated Rajan on his new achievement, while others were more interested in analysing his father’s reaction.
“Your father has seen it all, maybe that's why it doesn't excite him. You will have the same reaction after some years. remember when we used to cry for a toy, but after we got the toy, it’s not that interesting anymore,” a user commented.
Another user jokingly said the father’s calm reaction was because he thought his son got placed as a delivery boy, not as a software engineer.
“Father would have thought an Amazon delivery boy. So, he said ok,” the user said.
“My father would leave me on seen, yours is better,” read a comment, hinting at the typical underwhelming reactions of Indian parents to the achievements of their children.
“That ‘OK’ carries a much bigger emotion that WhatsApp cannot capture,” another user commented, congratulating Ranjan on his new job.
Other users echoed similar sentiments, noting that Indian fathers often show less emotion. Many related his response to the understated reactions, noting that it reflects a wider cultural parenting norm in India.