Dhurandhar vs Tu Meri Main Tera Box Office Collection: Check Christmas Day Earnings For Both Movies
While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its strong box office momentum, it now shares audience attention with Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released on December 25.
Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ continues its winning streak at the box office, earning over Rs 633 crore net in India. The movie has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, outperforming Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava', which earned over Rs 600 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
'Dhurandhar' garnered an estimated Rs 607.5 crore net in India in the first 20 days since its release on Dec. 25. On its 21st day (third Thursday), the film added around Rs 26 crore across all languages. This took the spy thriller’s total net collection at the domestic box office to Rs 633.5 crore in three weeks.
The film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in less than two weeks. The movie is now ranked seventh among the highest-grossing Indian films. It has collected Rs 985 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
The holiday momentum and New Year festivities are likely to draw more audiences to theatres. This was also a likely reason behind ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' opening to an impressive collection of over Rs 7.2 crore on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.
Whether Kartik Aaryan’s film will be able to make a dent in 'Dhurandhar’s' momentum remains to be seen. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is a Hindi-language romantic comedy film. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani and Tiku Talsania.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection, Day 1:
Day 1: Rs 7.25 crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection, Week 3:
Week 1: Rs 207 crore
Week 2: Rs 253.25 crore
Third Friday: Rs 22.5 crore
Third Saturday: Rs 34.25 crore
Third Sunday: Rs 38.5 crore
Third Monday: Rs 16.5 crore
Third Tuesday: Rs 17.25 crore
Third Wednesday: Rs 18 crore
Third Thursday: Rs 26.00 crore
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, 'Dhurandhar' has earned around Rs 53 lakh on its fourth Friday (Dec. 26) so far. The momentum is expected to pick up during the evening and night shows.
The Aditya Dhar-directed thriller is expected to extend its successful run into 2026 as the makers have already lined up a second part. The sequel is scheduled to release in March.