Dhurandhar vs Tu Meri Main Tera Box Office Collection: Check Christmas Day Earnings For Both Movies

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ continues its winning streak at the box office, earning over Rs 633 crore net in India. The movie has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, outperforming Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava', which earned over Rs 600 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

'Dhurandhar' garnered an estimated Rs 607.5 crore net in India in the first 20 days since its release on Dec. 25. On its 21st day (third Thursday), the film added around Rs 26 crore across all languages. This took the spy thriller’s total net collection at the domestic box office to Rs 633.5 crore in three weeks.

The film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in less than two weeks. The movie is now ranked seventh among the highest-grossing Indian films. It has collected Rs 985 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.