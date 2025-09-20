Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Choke US Innovation And Turbocharge India, Says Amitabh Kant

Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee will choke US innovation while turbocharging India’s, according to Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa of India and ex-CEO of NITI Aayog.

On Friday, Trump announced a $100,000 annual application fee for the widely used H-1B visa program, a move that would drastically raise costs for American companies seeking to hire skilled workers from abroad.

Under the new measure, US firms would have to pay $100,000 per year to sponsor each H-1B employee—up sharply from the current fees, which typically range between $1,700 and $4,500.

Reacting on X, Kant wrote, "By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon."