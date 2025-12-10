Trump Interrupted By Bathroom Door Aboard Air Force One In Hilarious Moment — Watch Video

A routine interaction with media persons aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night (Dec. 9) took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when US President Donald Trump was nudged by a bathroom door during the chat.

The moment unfolded as the President was speaking with journalists during the flight, offering a rare glimpse of unscripted humour inside the aircraft.

The interruption occurred just seconds after Trump had jokingly urged reporters to treat the plane gently. As he answered questions in the narrow aisle of the jet, a clip shared by Fox News shows the bathroom door behind him suddenly swinging open, lightly bumping him.

Without missing a beat, he turns with a grin and says, “Hello.” Looking towards the door, he adds, “Somebody’s in there. Come on out.”

The candid exchange draws laughter from those gathered, including members of the press and a person standing behind the president.