Trump Interrupted By Bathroom Door Aboard Air Force One In Hilarious Moment — Watch Video
An unexpected incident aboard Air Force One left reporters amused after a bathroom door unexpectedly swung open and bumped Donald Trump.
A routine interaction with media persons aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night (Dec. 9) took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when US President Donald Trump was nudged by a bathroom door during the chat.
The moment unfolded as the President was speaking with journalists during the flight, offering a rare glimpse of unscripted humour inside the aircraft.
The interruption occurred just seconds after Trump had jokingly urged reporters to treat the plane gently. As he answered questions in the narrow aisle of the jet, a clip shared by Fox News shows the bathroom door behind him suddenly swinging open, lightly bumping him.
Without missing a beat, he turns with a grin and says, “Hello.” Looking towards the door, he adds, “Somebody’s in there. Come on out.”
The candid exchange draws laughter from those gathered, including members of the press and a person standing behind the president.
WATCH: Someone comes out of the bathroom as Trump addresses reporters on Air Force One ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/v25uTO2aNw— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2025
The encounter followed an earlier light-hearted remark from Trump, delivered moments before the door incident. As per reports, while watching a reporter navigate the cramped aisle with their equipment, the president said, “You’re gonna have to take it easy on that thing! It’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it,” prompting smiles from those on board.
As the unexpected interruption passed and the bathroom occupant remained inside, Trump shifted to policy matters, taking questions on healthcare and the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, key issues at the centre of the recent government shutdown.
Trump used the moment to launch an attack on insurance providers, insisting he had no intention of directing additional funds their way. “I don’t want to give the insurance companies any money,” he said, saying that they had “been ripping off the public for years.”
He went on to call Obamacare “a scam to make the insurance companies rich,” pointing to what he described as steep premium hikes. According to him, insurers were now “getting numbers and money like nobody’s ever seen before.”
Trump was on his way to Pennsylvania, where he later promoted his economic policies amid concerns about the high cost of living. But it was the spontaneous mid-air interaction that became a talked-about moment of the journey.