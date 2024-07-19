'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' To 'Master Of The House', Here's What To Watch On OTT This Weekend
This weekend, there are a couple of series launching new seasons, while a few new shows and movies will also drop on various OTT platforms such as JioCinema, Netflix, Disney plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others.
Here are the latest shows and movies to add to your OTT watchlist:
1. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper'
The plot revolves around an honest government officer, Tribhuvan Mishra, who happens to be a CA topper but fails to meet his family's needs. He gets trapped in a bank fiasco, which further leads him to financial debt.
As an honest citizen and government employee, Mishra does not believe in bribes. Will he get rid of his debts and make his family happy? Or will Mishra resort to unfair practices to overcome his circumstances?
Kaise bana ek common man Noida ka Superman ð— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2024
Watch Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper now, only on Netflix!#TribhuvanMishraCATopperOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/AkOJVsjw7R
Tillotama Shome, Manav Kaul, Shweta Basu Prasad, Faisal Malik, Sumit Gulati, and Ashok Pathak are a part of this dark comedy.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 18
2. 'My Spy: The Eternal City'
This is a comedy spy thriller and a sequel to ‘My Spy’ movie, which released in 2020. The new edition depicts CBI agent JJ, who is scheduled to accompany his daughter, Sophie, on her school trip to Italy. Initially, it appears to be a normal school trip, however, circumstances begin to change when a terrorist plot gets intertwined in the trip.
It's challenging for JJ to balance his daughter and the threat simultaneously. Will he succumb to the circumstances? Will the two fight each other or will they team up to fight the terrorists?
Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal, and Anna Faris can be seen in the movie.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 18
3. 'Find Me Falling'
This movie revolves around the life of John Allman, an ageing rockstar who visits the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to take a break from his career. He tries his best to keep a low profile in the vicinity, but is soon forced to reveal his identity. Things start getting complicated when he encounters an old flame.
Writer and director Stelana Kliris said, "John essentially has to decide whether the love of his life is his music or the woman he left behind."
Fall in love with life again â¤ï¸— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 12, 2024
Find Me Falling hits Netflix on July 19: https://t.co/f3hNsbUgas pic.twitter.com/sMaJSzmbkn
Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Tony Demetriou, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, Angeliki Filipidou, and Clarence Smith are a part of the movie.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 19
4. 'Mr Bigstuff'
The series depicts the life of two brothers- Glen and Lee. The former is a perfectionist who leads an ideal suburban life, while the latter is a typical alpha male who's past is catching up with his life. What happens when both these different worlds collide? Will their sibling bond stay intact or will they have a fallout?
Danny Dyer, Ryan Sampson, Harriet Webb, and Adrian Scarborough are a part of this series.
Where To Watch: JioCinema
Release Date: July 18
Source: JioCinema
5. ‘Master of the House’
The dynamics of an influential family change when a business tycoon marries a housemaid. Family members seek every opportunity to influence his power. These circumstances take a drastic twist when the tycoon dies and the family battles to win power and get multi-billion inheritance.
This drama features Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Teerapong Leowrakwong, Thanavate Siriwattanagul, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti, Nusba Punnakanta, and others.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 18
The following dramas and shows are expected to be available on OTT this weekend:
'Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1' (Netflix)
'The Green Glove Gang season 2' (Netflix)
'Arcadian' (Lionsgate Play)
'Lady In The Lake' (Apple TV+)
'I.S.S.' (JioCinema)
'Sweet Home Season 3' (Netflix)
'Simone Biles Rising' (Netflix)
'Skywalkers: A Love Story' (Netflix)
'Betty La Fea: The Story Continues' (Amazon Prime Video)
'Nagendran’s Honeymoons' (Disney Plus Hotstar)