Travelling To Bengaluru Airport Today? Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Diversions & Routes To Avoid

Bengaluru is set to witness significant traffic restrictions on November 19, as the KSPCB celebrates its Golden Jubilee at Krishna Vihara Gate number 01 inside Palace Grounds

19 Nov 2025, 11:54 AM IST i
Traffic diversions in Bengaluru
Representative photo of Bengaluru traffic. (Image: Unsplash)
Bengaluru is expected to see massive traffic congestion in the Palace Grounds area today, November 19, due to a large gathering expected for an event. The Traffic police have issued an advisory between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board is organising its golden jubilee programme on November 19 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Krishna Vihara Gate No. 01 of Palace Grounds in the limits of Sadashivanagar traffic police station. According to Bengaluru police, around 80,000 people are expected to attend the event, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. As heavy congestion is expected around the venue, the police have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Traffic police have recommended avoiding Bellary Road between Chalukya Circle and Mekhri Circle, as well as Jayamahal Road, during this period. It has also shared alternative routes to minimise delays.

People travelling to the airport or from the airport to the city, or those commuting from Yeshwanthpur, are mainly likely to be impacted due to traffic diversions.

Many airlines have also urged passengers to plan their journey in advance.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Alternative Traffic Routes

1.    For those travelling toward the International Airport: They can instead proceed toward Old High Grounds Junction - Kalpana Junction - Old Udaya TV Junction - Cantonment Railway Station - Tannery Road - Nagawara towards the International Airport.

2.    For those travelling from the International Airport toward the city centre: They can take a left turn at Hebbal, then a right turn at Nagawara Junction and proceed via Bamboo Bazaar - Queens Road toward the city.

Alternatively, commuters can use the route via Hebbal Ring Road – Kuvempu Circle – Gorgunte Palya Junction, take a left turn, and proceed toward the city via Dr. Rajkumar Road. 

3.    For travellers from Yeshwanthpur to the International Airport, take Mathikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and continue via Ring Road. Those heading from Yeshwanthpur to the city should use Dr. Rajkumar Road. 

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For Heavy Vehicles

At Hebbal Junction, heavy vehicles will be diverted from Bellary Road to the Outer Ring Road. Vehicles from High Grounds will be redirected via Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara, the police said.

Heavy vehicles from Yeshwanthpur toward C.V. Raman Road are also prohibited. Additionally, parking will be prohibited on Palace Road, Bellary Road, Jayamahal Road, Nandidurga Road, C.V. Raman Road and Guttahalli Road.

