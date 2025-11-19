Travelling To Bengaluru Airport Today? Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Diversions & Routes To Avoid

Bengaluru is expected to see massive traffic congestion in the Palace Grounds area today, November 19, due to a large gathering expected for an event. The Traffic police have issued an advisory between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board is organising its golden jubilee programme on November 19 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Krishna Vihara Gate No. 01 of Palace Grounds in the limits of Sadashivanagar traffic police station. According to Bengaluru police, around 80,000 people are expected to attend the event, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. As heavy congestion is expected around the venue, the police have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Traffic police have recommended avoiding Bellary Road between Chalukya Circle and Mekhri Circle, as well as Jayamahal Road, during this period. It has also shared alternative routes to minimise delays.