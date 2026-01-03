Transport Canada Seeks Investigation After Air India Pilot Removed From Plane Under Influence Of Alcohol

An Air India pilot was removed from a plane and arrested at the Vancouver International Airport last week after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Transport Canada has asked the airline to investigate the incident.

According to The Associated Press, the transportation agency of Canada even warned the airline about facing loss of flight authorisations if it failed to comply with alcohol consumption rules. The incident took place on Dec. 23, 2025.

In a statement on Friday, Transport Canada said it will engage with Air India as well as aviation authorities in India to ensure "appropriate follow-up actions" were taken.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that two breathalyser tests were conducted by the police at the airport that showed the pilot was unfit for duty. Transport Canada has labelled the incident as a "serious matter".