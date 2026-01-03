Transport Canada Seeks Investigation After Air India Pilot Removed From Plane Under Influence Of Alcohol
Air India said the Vancouver to Delhi flight on Dec. 23, 2025 experienced a last-minute delay, while an alternate pilot operated the flight.
An Air India pilot was removed from a plane and arrested at the Vancouver International Airport last week after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Transport Canada has asked the airline to investigate the incident.
According to The Associated Press, the transportation agency of Canada even warned the airline about facing loss of flight authorisations if it failed to comply with alcohol consumption rules. The incident took place on Dec. 23, 2025.
In a statement on Friday, Transport Canada said it will engage with Air India as well as aviation authorities in India to ensure "appropriate follow-up actions" were taken.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that two breathalyser tests were conducted by the police at the airport that showed the pilot was unfit for duty. Transport Canada has labelled the incident as a "serious matter".
The arrest came after a “report of concern” involving the airline crew member, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
As per FlightRadar24, the aircraft was a Boeing 777 that can seat up to 344 passengers. The flight was from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna. It was scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. (local time), but did not leave the airport until 10:02 p.m. (local time).
In the letter to the airline, Transport Canada official Ajit Oommen sought findings and details of steps taken to prevent such future occurrences by Jan. 26, as per Reuters.
Canadian aviation rules state that pilots cannot operate the aircraft within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or while under its influence.
“Non-compliance with these regulations may result in the suspension or cancellation of a Canadian Aviation Document under the Aeronautics Act,” The Associated Press quoted the Transport Canada statement as saying.
Apart from this, the airline might also face judicial and other penalties.
Air India responds
The airline, in a statement, noted that the Vancouver to Delhi flight experienced a last-minute delay due to the incident. It added that it was later operated by an alternate pilot.
"The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry," Reuters quoted Air India as saying. The airline stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations.
It added, "Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy."