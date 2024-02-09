Traders Union Seeks Urgent Action Against Amazon, Flipkart For 'Anti-Competitive Practices'

The case dates back to November 2019 when Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh filed a case against Flipkart and Amazon for "indulging in serious anti-competitive practices" that reportedly led to the closure of businesses of lakhs of Mahasangh members who used to earn their livelihood through retail business.

The Mahasangh has alleged that "these foreign entities (Flipkart and Amazon) have indulged in monopolisation of sales of mobile phones through exclusive launch. Some entities/ellers were created just for invoicing with the sole aim of selling the inventory of Flipkart and Amazon in the name of such entities/sellers."

They claim that the business model of these e-commerce websites is so distorted that almost all the sales on these platforms are done by their own sellers and the millions of other sellers registered on their platforms are just to show that they are operating an e-commerce marketplace and for advertisement only.