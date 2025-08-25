Business NewsTrendingReddit User Quits Job After Taunts From Boss, Gets 'Counter-Offer' Within Hours
Reddit User Quits Job After Taunts From Boss, Gets 'Counter-Offer' Within Hours

The employee rejected the counter-offer and is currently in 'chill mode'.

25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>toxic workplace, work life balance (Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels)</p></div>
toxic workplace, work life balance (Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A Reddit user shared their experience of a toxic workplace, saying how resigning turned the tables on a manager who often called them easily replaceable. The employee added that within hours of handing in their resignation, the HR approached them with a counter-offer.

In the post titled, 'My resignation flipped the entire game', the employee said they endured daily taunts from the manager, who frequently said: "People like you can be easily replaced".

According to the employee, while handing in the resignation, the user told the boss, "Find a replacement within a month".

Within hours, the user said, HR contacted them, saying, “Can we discuss a counter-offer?”

“That was the moment I realised sometimes the real power is just walking away,” wrote the user.

Here's the post:

My resignation flipped the entire game
byu/madcapt01 inIndianWorkplace

The post received many responses from other Redditors.

One user asked to exercise caution regarding counter offers, saying, “Don’t take counter offer at all. A manager should realise the value of an employee not after they resign…If you have an offer in hand, then don’t think at all about a counter offer even if they were to offer more.”

Another user, identifying as a manager, highlighted the importance of recognising employee value.

Some of the comments also focused on managerial egos in India.

One said, “Expecting an Indian manager will understand the value. For them it is easier to burn down the entire product in an ego trip.”

Another explained the mechanics behind counter offers, cautioning that accepting them can sometimes expose employees to performance improvement plans once a replacement is found.

In an update to the post, the employee rejected the counter-offer and is currently in “chill mode,” travelling in south India". The user is sending out applications casually but remain confident of finding a suitable role.

Update of yesterday's post : I said NO to the counter offer... and then this
byu/madcapt01 inIndianWorkplace

This post highlights an important lesson for professionals navigating challenging workplaces. Understanding one’s own worth and knowing when to walk away can have a huge effect not just on professional satisfaction but also on financial and personal well-being.

