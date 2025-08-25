Reddit User Quits Job After Taunts From Boss, Gets 'Counter-Offer' Within Hours

A Reddit user shared their experience of a toxic workplace, saying how resigning turned the tables on a manager who often called them easily replaceable. The employee added that within hours of handing in their resignation, the HR approached them with a counter-offer.

In the post titled, 'My resignation flipped the entire game', the employee said they endured daily taunts from the manager, who frequently said: "People like you can be easily replaced".

According to the employee, while handing in the resignation, the user told the boss, "Find a replacement within a month".

Within hours, the user said, HR contacted them, saying, “Can we discuss a counter-offer?”

“That was the moment I realised sometimes the real power is just walking away,” wrote the user.