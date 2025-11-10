'Mentally Exhausted, Don't Need Money': Gurugram Man Highlights Why Work-Life Balance Is Crucial

He then started showing his room in disarray. "I pay Rs 14,500 for this small space to live in Gurugram."

Showing the clothes on his bed, he said that these have been lying here for about a week.

"These coriander leaves on the floor have dried up, but I am unable to clean them. The utensils in the basin have been there for four days,” he said.

Later on, he showed a lamp in the background and said that he purchased it from the popular Banjara Market, thinking that when he returns to his flat from work, he will turn it on and watch films, giving the feel of an apartment.

But his situation in reality is totally different. He said he has been working on 12-hour shifts and his condition is "worse than labourers".

In the video, the person said that three people linked to him need to understand his current situation.

The first is his boss. "Sir, I am mentally exhausted (mentally pagal ho chuka hu), while doing work. I don't want money."

"Secondly, my family. Please try to understand that if I am not able to take your call, I might be busy with some work," he added.

The person stated that the third person is the girl for whom he is doing all this. "Please try to understand, I can't do more than this," he said while folding his hands.

As the video gained significant attention on social media, several people shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Leave the job, that's the best thing," one person wrote.