Total Lunar Eclipse On Sept. 7: Timings, Visibility And How To Watch In India?
Total Lunar Eclipse: The rare celestial event will unfold on the night of Sept. 7-8.
On the night of Sept. 7 and 8, skywatchers in India will witness a breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also called Chandra Grahan or the Blood Moon.
During this rare event, Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Under the Earth’s shadow, the Moon will gradually acquire a deep red-orange glow, leading to the fascinating Blood Moon.
According to ScienceAlert, the total lunar eclipse will last for 82 minutes. The totality period refers to the duration when the Moon remains completely in Earth's shadow.
The entire process will last for five and a half hours, as per National Geographic.
Unlike a solar eclipse, viewing a lunar eclipse is safe for all, as it doesn’t require any special protective equipment.
When the Moon is entirely covered during the eclipse, sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere is refracted and diffused, removing much of the blue light and allowing the red hues to reach the lunar surface. This phenomenon gives a red-orange glow to the Moon. That’s why astronomers call it a “Blood Moon.”
The colour can vary from a vivid orange to a rich, rusty red, depending on the state of our atmosphere. For this particular eclipse, experts anticipate a bright orange-red glow, as the atmosphere is currently clear of significant volcanic ash and heavy dust.
Visibility Other Countries
The total lunar eclipse won’t be visible in North and South America, as it takes place during daylight there. However, the full duration of the eclipse will be clearly visible overnight across Asia, Western Australia and New Zealand.
At the same time, many parts of Europe and Africa will catch a sight of the full moon rising shortly after sunset, with the eclipse already in progress.
Timings For Total Lunar Eclipse 2025
As per The Sky Live, here are the timings for the total lunar eclipse in India:
Starting Time For Eclipse: 8:58 p.m.
Timing For Total Eclipse: 11 p.m. (Sept. 7) to 12:22 a.m. (Sept. 8)
Ending Time For Eclipse: 2:25 a.m. (Sept. 8)
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Visibility In India
According to NDTV, here are some of the major places in India where the eclipse will be visible:
North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur