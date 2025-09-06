Total Lunar Eclipse On Sept. 7: Timings, Visibility And How To Watch In India?

On the night of Sept. 7 and 8, skywatchers in India will witness a breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also called Chandra Grahan or the Blood Moon.

During this rare event, Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Under the Earth’s shadow, the Moon will gradually acquire a deep red-orange glow, leading to the fascinating Blood Moon.

According to ScienceAlert, the total lunar eclipse will last for 82 minutes. The totality period refers to the duration when the Moon remains completely in Earth's shadow.

The entire process will last for five and a half hours, as per National Geographic.

Unlike a solar eclipse, viewing a lunar eclipse is safe for all, as it doesn’t require any special protective equipment.

When the Moon is entirely covered during the eclipse, sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere is refracted and diffused, removing much of the blue light and allowing the red hues to reach the lunar surface. This phenomenon gives a red-orange glow to the Moon. That’s why astronomers call it a “Blood Moon.”