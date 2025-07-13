Top Online Stores Offering Monsoon Discounts On Appliances: Are They Worth It?
Many platforms are offering attractive deals on home appliances in monsoon sale, but one must consider a few key factors before getting lured by the discounts.
Several top online retailers are offering monsoon discounts on a range of appliances. Platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Croma, among others, are offering attractive deals on items like washing machines, refrigerators, air purifiers and more.
For instance, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale is offering up to 50% off on washing machines from brands like LG and Samsung. Similarly, Flipkart is also offering over 40% off on branded air conditioners amid the early arrival of monsoon in India.
In addition to the special discounted prices, these retailers are also giving bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange bonuses to attract customers. Whether you should buy these appliances depends on various factors. Before getting lured by the attractive deals, it’s advisable to analyse a few factors, as unnecessary buying can impact your finances.
5 Things To Consider Before Buying Appliances During Monsoon Sale:
1. Budget: If you have been rewarded with a mid-year bonus or were already planning to buy new household items at a discount, allocate a budget to it. The monsoon sales could be an opportunity for a much-needed upgrade or buying a new home appliance at an affordable price.
2. Compare: To maximise the potential of a sale offer, visit multiple websites and offline stores to check the best prices. Different platforms partner with multiple brands to give discounts and financing options in association with lenders. So, compare multiple options before finalising your home appliance.
3. Energy efficiency and long-term costs: Buying new appliances comes with the responsibility for their maintenance. Ensure to check these features in advance and the warranties offered by the retailers. All products carry energy efficiency ratings these days. Based on your required usage, you can calculate the long-term costs of the appliances and choose accordingly.
4. Review: Sale items can sometimes turn into a nightmare rather than a benefit. Short-term savings may lead to long-term expenses if the product is unreliable. It is important to always check reviews, ratings and peer recommendations. This is particularly important for appliances that are expected to be used for at least five years.
5. Return and exchange policies: Online items available during the monsoon sale may come with hidden conditions. Always check the return or exchange policy to avoid any inconvenience later, particularly in cases of large appliances.