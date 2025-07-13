Top Online Stores Offering Monsoon Discounts On Appliances: Are They Worth It?

1. Budget: If you have been rewarded with a mid-year bonus or were already planning to buy new household items at a discount, allocate a budget to it. The monsoon sales could be an opportunity for a much-needed upgrade or buying a new home appliance at an affordable price.

2. Compare: To maximise the potential of a sale offer, visit multiple websites and offline stores to check the best prices. Different platforms partner with multiple brands to give discounts and financing options in association with lenders. So, compare multiple options before finalising your home appliance.

3. Energy efficiency and long-term costs: Buying new appliances comes with the responsibility for their maintenance. Ensure to check these features in advance and the warranties offered by the retailers. All products carry energy efficiency ratings these days. Based on your required usage, you can calculate the long-term costs of the appliances and choose accordingly.

4. Review: Sale items can sometimes turn into a nightmare rather than a benefit. Short-term savings may lead to long-term expenses if the product is unreliable. It is important to always check reviews, ratings and peer recommendations. This is particularly important for appliances that are expected to be used for at least five years.

5. Return and exchange policies: Online items available during the monsoon sale may come with hidden conditions. Always check the return or exchange policy to avoid any inconvenience later, particularly in cases of large appliances.