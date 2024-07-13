"In global politics, leaders not only make important decisions, but also receive hefty salaries for their roles. According to the Visual Capitalist website, some of the highest-paid leaders stand out with their exceptional earnings.The report states Lawrence Wong, the Prime Minister of Singapore, is the highest-paid government leader, earning over $1.6 million per year. His salary includes a 13th-month bonus and other benefits. John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, earns approximately $695,000 annually. The position he occupies was established in 1997 during Hong Kong's transition from British to Chinese rule, replacing the Governor of Hong Kong.Viola Amherd, the President of Switzerland, is third on the list, earning a substantial salary. US President Joe Biden earns $400,000 per year, making him the fourth highest-paid leader.Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, earns $364,000 annually. Despite not leading an individual country, her role is significant in the European Union. These leaders' salaries highlight the compensation spectrum of top government officials worldwide. While they may not earn as much as CEOs of major companies, their earnings reflect the importance and responsibilities of their positions.The following list showcases the top highest-paid leaders from various countries and political systems:.These figures are approximate and can vary yearly due to changes in policies, additional perks, and other compensations."