Top Google Searches In India 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 To Chat GPT And More; See Full List
Google's "What is" list shows India's curiosity on various subjects, from global affairs like G20 to IPL's new rules.
Tech giant Google has shared insights on what Indians searched for the most in the year 2023. Google's 'Year in Search 2023' list includes categories like News Events, Movies, People, Shows, Memes, Travel Destinations and more.
Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.
Top 10 News Events Of 2023
Chandrayaan-3
Karnataka Election Results
Israel News
Satish Kaushik
Budget 2023
Turkey Earthquake
Atiq Ahmed
Matthew Perry
Manipur News
Odisha Train Accident
The "What is" list shows India's curiosity on various subjects, from global affairs like G20 to IPL's new rules. The entries include queries about Chandrayaan 3, Instagram threads and more.
Top "What Is" Searches In 2023
What is G20
UCC kya hai (what is ucc)
What is Chat GPT
Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)
28 September 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)
What is Chandrayaan 3
What is threads in Instagram
What is timed out in cricket
What is impact player in IPL
What is Sengol
Indians turned to Google for practical guidance, with queries ranging from sun damage prevention to achieving YouTube followers. The top "How to" searches include skincare remedies, YouTube success and creating channel on WhatsApp.
Top "How To" Searches On Google In 2023
How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies
How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube
How to get good at kabaddi
How to improve car mileage
How to become a chess grandmaster
How to surprise my sister on Rakshabandhan
How to identify a pure kanjivaram silk saree
How to check PAN link with Aadhar
How to create WhatsApp channel
How to get a blue tick on Instagram
Local searches dominated the "Near Me" category, spanning from coding classes to tiffin services. The list reveals the diverse interests of Indians, encompassing everything from earthquake updates to beauty parlours and gyms nearby.
Top "Near Me" Searches
Coding Classes near me
Earthquake near me
Zudio near me
Onam sadhya near me
Jailer movie near me
मेरे पास के ब्यूटी पार्लर (Beauty parlour near me)
मेरे पास के जिम (Gym near me)
Ravan Dahan near me
मेरे पास के त्वचा विशेषज्ञ (Dermatologist near me)
मेरे पास के टिफ़िन सर्विस (Tiffin service near me)
Cricket, the heartbeat of the nation, continued its reign in the top trending sporting events. The Indian Premier League and key matches, including India vs Australia, captivated sports enthusiasts.
Top Sports Events In 2023
Indian Premier League
Cricket World Cup
Asia Cup
Women's Premier League
Asian Games
Indian Super League
Pakistan Super League
The Ashes
Women's Cricket World Cup
SA20
Top Searched Matches In 2023
India vs Australia
India vs New Zealand
India vs Sri Lanka
India vs England
India vs Ireland
England vs Australia
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Bangladesh
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani claimed the spotlight in people searches, with young cricketers Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra finishing in second and third positions respectively.
Top 10 Trending People On Google In 2023
Kiara Advani
Shubman Gill
Rachin Ravindra
Mohammed Shami
Elvish Yadav
Sidharth Malhotra
Glenn Maxwell
David Beckham
Suryakumar Yadav
Travis Head
Indian films took the limelight, with Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan securing top spots in local and worldwide searches.
Top Trending Movies In 2023, According To Google
Jawan
Gadar 2
Oppenheimer
Adipurush
Pathaan
The Kerala Story
Jailer
Leo
Tiger 3
Varisu
Over-the-top content ruled the digital landscape, with shows like Farzi, Asur and Rana Naidu claiming top ranks in 2023.
Top Trending Shows On Google In 2023
Farzi
Wednesday
Asur
Rana Naidu
The Last Of Us
Scam 2003
Bigg Boss 17
Guns and Gulaabs
Sex/Life
Taaza Khabar
Memes became a language of expression, with searches ranging from the humorous 'Bhupendra Jogi' to the 'Moye Moye' memes, adding a touch of humour to internet culture.
Top Searched Memes On Google In 2023
Bhupendra Jogi meme
So Beautiful So Elegant meme
Moye Moye meme
Aayein Meme
Aukat Dikha Di meme
Ohio meme
The Boys meme
Elvish Bhai meme
The Waffle House New Host meme
Smurf Cat meme
Travel searches reflected a mix of international dreams and local getaways, with Southeast Asia destinations and Indian locales like Goa, Kashmir and Coorg capturing attention.
Top Travel Destinations
Vietnam
Goa
Bali
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Kashmir
Coorg
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Italy
Switzerland
In the culinary realm, Indians displayed a love for diverse flavours, with recipes like Mango Pickle, Panchamrit and Rava Ladoo making it to the top 10 trending recipes.
Top Recipes Searched On Google In 2023
Mango Pickle recipe
Sex On The Beach recipe
Panchamrit recipe
Hakusai recipe
Dhaniya Panjiri recipe
करंजी रेसिपी (Karanji recipe)
Thiruvathirai Kali recipe
Ugadi Pachadi recipe
Kolukattai recipe
Rava Ladoo recipe