Top Google Searches In India 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 To Chat GPT And More; See Full List
Top Google Searches In India 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 To Chat GPT And More; See Full List

Google's "What is" list shows India's curiosity on various subjects, from global affairs like G20 to IPL's new rules.

11 Dec 2023, 05:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Tech giant Google has shared insights on what Indians searched for the most in the year 2023. Google's 'Year in Search 2023' list includes categories like News Events, Movies, People, Shows, Memes, Travel Destinations and more.

Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

Top 10 News Events Of 2023

  • Chandrayaan-3

  • Karnataka Election Results

  • Israel News

  • Satish Kaushik

  • Budget 2023

  • Turkey Earthquake

  • Atiq Ahmed

  • Matthew Perry

  • Manipur News

  • Odisha Train Accident

The "What is" list shows India's curiosity on various subjects, from global affairs like G20 to IPL's new rules. The entries include queries about Chandrayaan 3, Instagram threads and more.

Top "What Is" Searches In 2023

  • What is G20

  • UCC kya hai (what is ucc)

  • What is Chat GPT

  • Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)

  • 28 September 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)

  • What is Chandrayaan 3

  • What is threads in Instagram

  • What is timed out in cricket

  • What is impact player in IPL

  • What is Sengol

Indians turned to Google for practical guidance, with queries ranging from sun damage prevention to achieving YouTube followers. The top "How to" searches include skincare remedies, YouTube success and creating channel on WhatsApp.

Top "How To" Searches On Google In 2023

  • How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies

  • How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube

  • How to get good at kabaddi

  • How to improve car mileage

  • How to become a chess grandmaster

  • How to surprise my sister on Rakshabandhan

  • How to identify a pure kanjivaram silk saree

  • How to check PAN link with Aadhar

  • How to create WhatsApp channel

  • How to get a blue tick on Instagram

Local searches dominated the "Near Me" category, spanning from coding classes to tiffin services. The list reveals the diverse interests of Indians, encompassing everything from earthquake updates to beauty parlours and gyms nearby.

Top "Near Me" Searches

  • Coding Classes near me

  • Earthquake near me

  • Zudio near me

  • Onam sadhya near me

  • Jailer movie near me

  • मेरे पास के ब्यूटी पार्लर (Beauty parlour near me)

  • मेरे पास के जिम (Gym near me)

  • Ravan Dahan near me

  • मेरे पास के त्वचा विशेषज्ञ (Dermatologist near me)

  • मेरे पास के टिफ़िन सर्विस (Tiffin service near me)

Cricket, the heartbeat of the nation, continued its reign in the top trending sporting events. The Indian Premier League and key matches, including India vs Australia, captivated sports enthusiasts.

Top Sports Events In 2023

  • Indian Premier League

  • Cricket World Cup

  • Asia Cup

  • Women's Premier League

  • Asian Games

  • Indian Super League

  • Pakistan Super League

  • The Ashes

  • Women's Cricket World Cup

  • SA20

Top Searched Matches In 2023

  • India vs Australia

  • India vs New Zealand

  • India vs Sri Lanka

  • India vs England

  • India vs Ireland

  • England vs Australia

  • India vs Afghanistan

  • India vs Bangladesh

  • Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

  • Pakistan vs New Zealand

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani claimed the spotlight in people searches, with young cricketers Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra finishing in second and third positions respectively.

Top 10 Trending People On Google In 2023

  • Kiara Advani

  • Shubman Gill

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Mohammed Shami

  • Elvish Yadav

  • Sidharth Malhotra

  • Glenn Maxwell

  • David Beckham

  • Suryakumar Yadav

  • Travis Head

Indian films took the limelight, with Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan securing top spots in local and worldwide searches.

Top Trending Movies In 2023, According To Google

  • Jawan

  • Gadar 2

  • Oppenheimer

  • Adipurush

  • Pathaan

  • The Kerala Story

  • Jailer

  • Leo

  • Tiger 3

  • Varisu

Over-the-top content ruled the digital landscape, with shows like Farzi, Asur and Rana Naidu claiming top ranks in 2023.

Top Trending Shows On Google In 2023

  • Farzi

  • Wednesday

  • Asur

  • Rana Naidu

  • The Last Of Us

  • Scam 2003

  • Bigg Boss 17

  • Guns and Gulaabs

  • Sex/Life

  • Taaza Khabar

Memes became a language of expression, with searches ranging from the humorous 'Bhupendra Jogi' to the 'Moye Moye' memes, adding a touch of humour to internet culture.

Top Searched Memes On Google In 2023

  • Bhupendra Jogi meme

  • So Beautiful So Elegant meme

  • Moye Moye meme

  • Aayein Meme

  • Aukat Dikha Di meme

  • Ohio meme

  • The Boys meme

  • Elvish Bhai meme

  • The Waffle House New Host meme

  • Smurf Cat meme

Travel searches reflected a mix of international dreams and local getaways, with Southeast Asia destinations and Indian locales like Goa, Kashmir and Coorg capturing attention.

Top Travel Destinations

  • Vietnam

  • Goa

  • Bali

  • Sri Lanka

  • Thailand

  • Kashmir

  • Coorg

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Italy

  • Switzerland

In the culinary realm, Indians displayed a love for diverse flavours, with recipes like Mango Pickle, Panchamrit and Rava Ladoo making it to the top 10 trending recipes.

Top Recipes Searched On Google In 2023

  • Mango Pickle recipe

  • Sex On The Beach recipe

  • Panchamrit recipe

  • Hakusai recipe

  • Dhaniya Panjiri recipe

  • करंजी रेसिपी (Karanji recipe)

  • Thiruvathirai Kali recipe

  • Ugadi Pachadi recipe

  • Kolukattai recipe

  • Rava Ladoo recipe

