Top 100 Best Ice Creams In The World: Five Indian Brands Make The Cut

Spelling sweet news for Indians, five 'desi' ice cream brands have made it to the TasteAtlas list of the 100 most iconic gelaterias and ice cream parlours around the world.

The Indian brands that have made the cut to the online food and travel guide's list include three Mumbai-based establishments - Apsara, Naturals, and K Rustom & Co. - besides Corner House from Bengaluru and Pabba's from Mangaluru.