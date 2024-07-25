Top 100 Best Ice Creams In The World: Five Indian Brands Make The Cut
The Indian brands that have made the cut to the online food and travel guide's list include three Mumbai-based establishments.
Spelling sweet news for Indians, five 'desi' ice cream brands have made it to the TasteAtlas list of the 100 most iconic gelaterias and ice cream parlours around the world.
The Indian brands that have made the cut to the online food and travel guide's list include three Mumbai-based establishments - Apsara, Naturals, and K Rustom & Co. - besides Corner House from Bengaluru and Pabba's from Mangaluru.
Discover the 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams* in the World: https://t.co/hbRluvlSdg pic.twitter.com/jf31onYjri— TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) July 23, 2024
1. K. Rustom & Co
Founded in 1953 in Mumbai, K. Rustom & Co. is popular for ice cream sandwiches where flavourful slices of iced goodness are sandwiched between two thin and crispy wafer slices. Their mango ice cream sandwich is an evergreen favourite with most customers.
2. Pabba's Ice Cream
Pabba's was established in Mangaluru in 1975. Their legendary 'gadbad' ice cream, which combines jellies, fruits, and nuts in a three-flavour combo, earned it the coveted spot on the list.
3. Natural's Ice Cream
Natural's Ice Cream was founded in 1984, and is known for its fresh fruit preservative-free ice creams.
"Their most iconic flavour is tender coconut, a uniquely tropical treat that uses fresh coconut meat in a creamy ice cream base. This flavour is adored by locals and tourists alike, embodying the refreshing taste of the coastal city," Taste Atlas said.
Source: Natural's Ice Cream
4. Apsara Ice Creams
Apsara Ice Creams, which was established in 1971 in Mumbai, is known for its interesting twist to flavours. Their guava ice cream with tiny pieces of fruit and a dash of spice makes it a signature speciality among patrons.
Our signature Guava Glory ice cream is a symphony of scrumptiousness that will leave you craving for more.#ApsaraIceCreams #CantGetOverIt #PremiumIceCream #WeScreamForIcecream #IceCream #Real #Fruits #Milk #bangalore #pune #ahmedabad #jaipur #hyderabad #bengaluru @PixelarMedia pic.twitter.com/edjwKsOWOd— Apsara Ice Creams (@apsaraicecreams) January 17, 2024
5. Corner House
Bengaluru's 'Corner House', founded in 1982, bagged a spot with its death by chocolate ice cream. "The most iconic offering at Corner House is the death by chocolate, which is not so much an ice cream flavour as it is an indulgent sundae layered with cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce, nuts, and topped with a cherry. The richness and depth of chocolate used in this dessert have made it a city-wide favourite," Taste Atlas said.