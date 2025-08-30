Top 10 Visa-Free International Destinations For Indians To Travel This September
As many as 26 countries are offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, including popular tourist destinations like Thailand and Seychelles.
September is one of the best months to travel. With festival holidays round the corner, you can conveniently plan a vacation, not just in India but also abroad. For a quick escape to beaches, historic cities, or mountains, you can visit popular Asian spots or scenic islands in foreign countries and enjoy shopping, culture and nature.
As many as 26 countries are offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders. The list includes scenic destinations such as Thailand, Seychelles and the Philippines. For these places, you don’t need long embassy queues or any waiting period.
However, the visa-free stay in these countries comes with its own terms and regulations. There are restrictions on how long one can stay without a visa. In some countries, there is no limit, but many nations mandate a strict seven-day policy. In other places, the visa-free stay may be extended after the initial period.
Top Visa-Free Countries To Explore This September:
1. Bhutan: Bhutan allows Indian passport holders to enter without a visa and stay for an unlimited duration. Any Indian citizen needs a valid passport to stay in the neighbouring country. With stunning landscapes and peaceful monasteries, this is a popular destination for Indian travellers.
2. Malaysia: Malaysia offers visa-free entry for Indian travellers for up to 30 days. This policy is valid until Dec. 31, 2026. It’s ideal for exploring vibrant cities and beaches.
3. Maldives: Maldives offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. The island nation is a perfect place for a relaxing beach holiday at luxury resorts.
4. Philippines: Indian travellers can enter the Philippines visa-free for 14 days with certain conditions, such as a valid passport, a hotel booking and a return ticket. Those holding valid US, UK, Schengen, or similar visas can stay up to 30 days. The stay cannot be extended and the visa-free period can only be used for tourism purposes.
5. Seychelles: Seychelles offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. However, travellers must obtain a Seychelles Travel Authorisation (STA), which costs between €10 and €70 per person, as per the MEA website.
6. Thailand: Thailand allows visa-free entry to Indian nationals for up to 60 days for tourism and short business visits. Travellers are required to register at a dedicated website at least 3 days before arrival.
7. Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan allows Indian passport holders visa-free entry for up to 14 days. The stay is non-extendable. The country offers a mix of stunning natural landscapes and heritage sites.
8. Kyrgyzstan: Indian nationals holding valid long-term multiple-entry visas from the USA, UK, or Schengen Zone can enter Kyrgyzstan visa-free for up to seven days. Entry is only allowed via Manas International Airport.
9. Cook Islands: The Cook Islands offers Indian passport holders visa-free entry for up to 31 days. It is a nation in the South Pacific known for its pristine beaches and popular snorkelling and scuba-diving sites.
10. Angola: Angola offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 30 days. Located in southwestern Africa, Angola features diverse landscapes, ranging from tropical beaches to rugged highlands.