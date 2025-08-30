Top 10 Visa-Free International Destinations For Indians To Travel This September

1. Bhutan: Bhutan allows Indian passport holders to enter without a visa and stay for an unlimited duration. Any Indian citizen needs a valid passport to stay in the neighbouring country. With stunning landscapes and peaceful monasteries, this is a popular destination for Indian travellers.

2. Malaysia: Malaysia offers visa-free entry for Indian travellers for up to 30 days. This policy is valid until Dec. 31, 2026. It’s ideal for exploring vibrant cities and beaches.

3. Maldives: Maldives offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. The island nation is a perfect place for a relaxing beach holiday at luxury resorts.

4. Philippines: Indian travellers can enter the Philippines visa-free for 14 days with certain conditions, such as a valid passport, a hotel booking and a return ticket. Those holding valid US, UK, Schengen, or similar visas can stay up to 30 days. The stay cannot be extended and the visa-free period can only be used for tourism purposes.

5. Seychelles: Seychelles offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 90 days. However, travellers must obtain a Seychelles Travel Authorisation (STA), which costs between €10 and €70 per person, as per the MEA website.

6. Thailand: Thailand allows visa-free entry to Indian nationals for up to 60 days for tourism and short business visits. Travellers are required to register at a dedicated website at least 3 days before arrival.

7. Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan allows Indian passport holders visa-free entry for up to 14 days. The stay is non-extendable. The country offers a mix of stunning natural landscapes and heritage sites.

8. Kyrgyzstan: Indian nationals holding valid long-term multiple-entry visas from the USA, UK, or Schengen Zone can enter Kyrgyzstan visa-free for up to seven days. Entry is only allowed via Manas International Airport.

9. Cook Islands: The Cook Islands offers Indian passport holders visa-free entry for up to 31 days. It is a nation in the South Pacific known for its pristine beaches and popular snorkelling and scuba-diving sites.

10. Angola: Angola offers visa-free entry to Indian passport holders for up to 30 days. Located in southwestern Africa, Angola features diverse landscapes, ranging from tropical beaches to rugged highlands.