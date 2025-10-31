Top 10 Inspirational Quotes By Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel To Share On National Unity Day 2025

"Today, we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed."

"We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father."

"No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help."

"Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels."

"Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly."

"One can take the path of revolution, but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution."

"I am blunt and uncultured. To me there is only one answer to this question. That answer is not that you should shut yourself in colleges and learn history and mathematics while the country is on fire and everybody is fighting freedom’s battle. Your place is by the side of your countrymen, who are fighting the freedom battle."

"Ours is a non-violent war. It is Dharma Yuddha."

"The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power."