Top 10 Billionaires Now: See Who Makes The List After Larry Ellison, Elon Musk

Larry Ellison has become the world's richest person for the first time, leading Bloomberg's Top 10 Billionaires list with a staggering net worth of $393 billion. The Oracle co-founder overtook Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose wealth slipped to $385 billion after a decline in Tesla shares.

The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows a striking dominance of technology moguls. Eight of the top 10 fortunes are tied to the tech sector, ranging from software and e-commerce to semiconductors and social media.

Here are the top 10 billionaires of the world (read: the United States):