Top 10 Billionaires Now: See Who Makes The List After Larry Ellison, Elon Musk
Eight of the top 10 fortunes are tied to the tech sector, ranging from software and e-commerce to semiconductors and social media.
Larry Ellison has become the world's richest person for the first time, leading Bloomberg's Top 10 Billionaires list with a staggering net worth of $393 billion. The Oracle co-founder overtook Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose wealth slipped to $385 billion after a decline in Tesla shares.
The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows a striking dominance of technology moguls. Eight of the top 10 fortunes are tied to the tech sector, ranging from software and e-commerce to semiconductors and social media.
Here are the top 10 billionaires of the world (read: the United States):
Ellison's fortune ballooned by a record $101 billion in a single day after Oracle shares soared 41% on Wednesday, their biggest one-day surge in history. The rally followed quarterly results that smashed Wall Street estimates, putting the spotlight on Oracle’s growth prospects in cloud and AI.
By contrast, Musk's wealth has taken a hit as Tesla shares have dropped 13% this year. Still, Bloomberg notes his massive performance-linked pay package could eventually make him the world's first trillionaire.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg holds third place at $269 billion, buoyed by AI investments, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks fourth at $258 billion, continuing to expand his portfolio from e-commerce to space exploration.
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin remain among the wealthiest, while Nvidia's Jensen Huang cracks the top 10 thanks to the AI-driven chip boom. French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett are the only non-tech leaders in the top tier.
With Ellison's leap, the world's wealthiest club is more tech-heavy than ever.