Tom Holland Injured While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

22 Sep 2025, 12:52 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tom Holland in <em>Spider-Man: Homecoming.&nbsp;</em>(Photo Courtesy: X)</p></div>
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. (Photo Courtesy: X)
Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been halted for several days following the injury of Tom Holland, who picked up a 'mild' concussion while filming on set, Variety reports.

The British actor is expected to take a break for a few days as a form of precaution before eventually returning to filming.

Production houses Sony and Marvel, who are co-producing the movie, are expected to meet on Monday to plan for the road ahead. The report adds that nobody else was injured during the shoot.

The filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in Glasgow, Scotland, in early August and is expected to be Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) next movie in the pipeline, slated for a July 31, 2026 launch.

The Spider-Man movie will be followed by the first Avengers move since Endgame, in the form of Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr, also slated for a 2026 release.

This current arc of MCU is expected to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is coming out in 2027.

