Tom Holland Injured While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been halted for several days following the injury of Tom Holland, who picked up a 'mild' concussion while filming on set, Variety reports.
The British actor is expected to take a break for a few days as a form of precaution before eventually returning to filming.
Production houses Sony and Marvel, who are co-producing the movie, are expected to meet on Monday to plan for the road ahead. The report adds that nobody else was injured during the shoot.
The filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in Glasgow, Scotland, in early August and is expected to be Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) next movie in the pipeline, slated for a July 31, 2026 launch.
The Spider-Man movie will be followed by the first Avengers move since Endgame, in the form of Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr, also slated for a 2026 release.
This current arc of MCU is expected to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is coming out in 2027.