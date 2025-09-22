Tom Holland Injured While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been halted for several days following the injury of Tom Holland, who picked up a 'mild' concussion while filming on set, Variety reports.

The British actor is expected to take a break for a few days as a form of precaution before eventually returning to filming.

Production houses Sony and Marvel, who are co-producing the movie, are expected to meet on Monday to plan for the road ahead. The report adds that nobody else was injured during the shoot.