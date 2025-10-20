‘To Folks Asking Why I Don't Leave India’: Welsh Startup Founder Answers After Dog Bites Him In Bengaluru
According to Jones, locals nearby rushed to his aid and helped him reach the ICU for immediate medical attention.
A Welsh entrepreneur based in Bengaluru has sparked a social media debate after sharing his experience of being bitten by a stray dog during a run. Oliver Jones, who claims to have built Bombayplay.com and Moonfrog.com two startups in India valued at over $100 million, posted about the incident with a mix of humour and frustration, drawing attention to the city’s recurring stray dog menace.
Jones was out jogging near the old airport terminal when the attack took place. “I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore…." posting a picture of himself receiving treatment in a hospital.
I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/mmuoHF2R05— Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025
But as a user replied about the Supreme Court of India's decision that the Government doesn't have the power to remove Street dogs he replied sarcastically saying, "At least the rabies shots are only Rs 350.” He later clarified that he had received anti-rabies and tetanus shots and would continue with follow-up treatment over the next month.
The entrepreneur described the area around the old airport terminal entrance as “quiet and army-maintained,” but said one particular pack of dogs had become increasingly aggressive.
“One aggressive pack roams around there after 6 pm — nearly got my wife!"
He further said that his strategy was to ignore them completely and keep running at a normal pace. "These ones were weird as they chased me for over 100 metres in the middle of the day before taking a chunk out of my ankle,” he recounted.
According to Jones, locals nearby rushed to his aid and helped him reach the ICU for immediate medical attention. He noted that the attack occurred during his second pass through the area that day.
“Perhaps rabid… Some very kind locals saw and gave me a ride to the ICU,” he added. Later, while boarding a flight, he was approached by strangers who recognised him from the incident. “I’m going to be known in Bangalore as the white guy who was bitten by a dog, aren’t I?” he joked.
Following the viral post, many questioned why Jones continues to live in India despite such experiences. In a heartfelt response, he wrote, “To folks asking me why I don’t leave India, I won’t because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests.”
To folks asking me why I don't leave India, I won't because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests, I have built twoâ¦ https://t.co/dYJEMwLmKV— Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 20, 2025
Jones said he moved to India with very limited resources but built two successful startups over the years. “I have built two startups here worth over $100 million,” he said, defending his choice to stay in the country despite occasional setbacks.
His post resonated widely online, some lauded his perseverance and commitment to India, while others renewed calls for stronger civic action to address Bengaluru’s growing stray dog problem.