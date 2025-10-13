'Time For Stronger Protocols': Naveen Jindal Voices Deep Concern After Daughter's Wheelchair Damaged By IndiGo

Jindal Steel Chairperson Naveen Jindal has raised the issue of mishandling of assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, by airlines after a distressing incident happened with his daughter, Sminu Jindal.

On X, Jindal Steel called for better protocols and sensitivity training within the aviation industry. He highlighted the post made by his daughter, in which Sminu Jindal shared that her custom-made wheelchair was damaged by the airline.

"I was returning from Goa on Oct. 10 after celebrating the Purple Fest in Goa, a festival that honours the freedom, independence and dignity of persons with disabilities. On my IndiGo flight 6E 6264 (Goa–Delhi), my custom wheelchair, built specifically for my spinal cord injury, was returned to me completely bent and unusable," Sminu Jindal said in her post.

She wrote that it is not an isolated incident, but part of a larger issue faced by thousands of persons with disabilities.

"A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired," she said.