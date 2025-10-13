'Time For Stronger Protocols': Naveen Jindal Voices Deep Concern After Daughter's Wheelchair Damaged By IndiGo
Sminu Jindal says it's not an isolated incident, but part of a larger issue faced by thousands of persons with disabilities.
Jindal Steel Chairperson Naveen Jindal has raised the issue of mishandling of assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, by airlines after a distressing incident happened with his daughter, Sminu Jindal.
On X, Jindal Steel called for better protocols and sensitivity training within the aviation industry. He highlighted the post made by his daughter, in which Sminu Jindal shared that her custom-made wheelchair was damaged by the airline.
"I was returning from Goa on Oct. 10 after celebrating the Purple Fest in Goa, a festival that honours the freedom, independence and dignity of persons with disabilities. On my IndiGo flight 6E 6264 (Goa–Delhi), my custom wheelchair, built specifically for my spinal cord injury, was returned to me completely bent and unusable," Sminu Jindal said in her post.
She wrote that it is not an isolated incident, but part of a larger issue faced by thousands of persons with disabilities.
"A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired," she said.
What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue.— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) October 12, 2025
A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect.
Itâs time for strongerâ¦ https://t.co/KXBA0jkDoN
She suggested that airlines should create a dedicated, protected section to prevent damage to wheelchairs.
“I strongly urge the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and the aviation ministry to intervene, and call upon IndiGo to take urgent corrective action. This issue has been pending for far too long,” she added.
Reacting to the post, Naveen Jindal said: “What happened with my daughter is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue.”
“A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It’s time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training,” the industrialist-politician added.
IndiGo has responded to Sminu Jindal's X post, expressing regret over the incident. The airline said that it acknowledged the importance of assistive devices and added that its team had offered immediate help.
“We tried reaching you as well, however, we have been unable to establish contact. We would be most grateful for an opportunity to speak with you at a convenient time to address your experience in greater detail…,” it said.