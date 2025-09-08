Tiger Shroff Sells Khar Apartment For Over Rs 15 Crore In High-Value Real Estate Deal

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar locality for a total of Rs 15.60 crore. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The sale represents a significant gain for the actor, who had purchased the same property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore. The apartment, located in the Rustomjee Paramount building, has a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet, or up to 184.85 square metres. This also comes with a built-up area of 2,189 square feet, or up to 203.34 square metres.

The deal also included three designated car parking spaces. The property's registration documents, sourced from the Inspector General of Registration, show a stamp duty payment of Rs 93.60 lakh and additional registration charges of Rs 30,000 for the transaction.

Khar is a highly sought-after real estate market in Mumbai, known for its blend of residential and commercial properties. The area attracts a mix of end-users and investors due to its blend of upscale apartments and commercial developments.

It benefits from connectivity via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, offering easy access to major business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti. Known for his action-packed roles and dance skills, he is also a trained martial artist and frequently performs his own high-octane stunts. Beyond his film career, Shroff has cultivated a strong public image around fitness and a disciplined lifestyle.