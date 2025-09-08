Business NewsTrendingTiger Shroff Sells Khar Apartment For Over Rs 15 Crore In High-Value Real Estate Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Shroff Sells Khar Apartment For Over Rs 15 Crore In High-Value Real Estate Deal

The sale represents a significant gain for the actor, who had purchased the same property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore.

08 Sep 2025, 12:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The sale represents a significant gain for the actor, who had purchased the same property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore (Image source: Tiger Shroff/X)</p></div>
The sale represents a significant gain for the actor, who had purchased the same property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore (Image source: Tiger Shroff/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar locality for a total of Rs 15.60 crore. The transaction was officially registered in September 2025, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The sale represents a significant gain for the actor, who had purchased the same property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore. The apartment, located in the Rustomjee Paramount building, has a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet, or up to 184.85 square metres. This also comes with a built-up area of 2,189 square feet, or up to 203.34 square metres.

The deal also included three designated car parking spaces. The property's registration documents, sourced from the Inspector General of Registration, show a stamp duty payment of Rs 93.60 lakh and additional registration charges of Rs 30,000 for the transaction.

Khar is a highly sought-after real estate market in Mumbai, known for its blend of residential and commercial properties. The area attracts a mix of end-users and investors due to its blend of upscale apartments and commercial developments.

It benefits from connectivity via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, offering easy access to major business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti. Known for his action-packed roles and dance skills, he is also a trained martial artist and frequently performs his own high-octane stunts. Beyond his film career, Shroff has cultivated a strong public image around fitness and a disciplined lifestyle.

ALSO READ

'Unfair...Cost Instantly Goes Up': Prestige Group On Karnataka's Property Registration Fee Hike
Opinion
'Unfair...Cost Instantly Goes Up': Prestige Group On Karnataka's Property Registration Fee Hike
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT