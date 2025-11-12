'This Is Squid Game': Indian Techie In US Faces Forced Labour, Wage Theft On H-1B Promise

An Indian software engineer who resides in the United States filed a lawsuit against US-based Siri Software Solutions LLC alleging forced labour and wage theft.

The litigation was brought about by plaintiff Amrutesh Vallabhaneni, against the defendants Siri Software Solutions and Pavan Tata, Breitbart reported.

Vallabhaneni said that the company promised him a H-1B Visa and a Green Card if he agreed to come work for them.

But this arrangement quickly took a malicious turn, when he stated that his pay was withheld. He further said he was threatened with stalling of the application for his Visa and Green Card when he attempted to leave the organisation due to this.

“For the Indian workers, this is a Squid Game where the ultimate goal is to stay in America,” Jay Palmer, a labour trafficking expert who aided in the preparation of Vallabhaneni’s lawsuit, said to Breitbart News.

“It’s a very, very exploitative culture. Indian chief executive officers import home-country caste-discrimination politics into US workplaces,” he added.