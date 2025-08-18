This Day In History: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Death In 'Plane Crash', And The Conspiracy Theories

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the leader of the then Indian National Army, was reported to have passed away on Aug. 18, 1945, in a fatal plane crash. A Japanese bomber plane carrying him was said to have crash landed in Taihoku, Taiwan which at that point in time was Japanese occupied territory.

On Aug. 23, the Japanese news agency Domei officially announced the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He had been cremated in Taihoku Crematorium, three days prior, it said.

Bose reportedly sustained third degree burns and slipped into a coma while being treated in the Nanmon Military Hospital but was pronounced dead after a few hours.