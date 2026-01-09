'They Gave Us More Than Gold, Property': Radhika Gupta Defends Old-School Money Values

“It is unfair to judge a previous generation with the context of today,” Gupta added. “I would frankly be very proud if I become the parent my parents have been, even with many more opportunities and resources.”

The exchange began with Anupam Gupta recounting the financial discipline of earlier generations who avoided stock markets, saved without home loans, and prioritized security over risk.

“They bought their house the hard way… Bought gold because gold is gold… Didn’t understand stock markets so stayed away,” he wrote. He noted these conservative strategies helped their children attain strong educational and professional opportunities post-liberalization.

But Anupam Gupta sharply criticized Gen Z for mocking those choices from a place of privilege. “Now their kids… write long posts on social media about how old India didn’t have choice and invested in ‘garbage’ like LIC policies, FD, gold,” he said. “Sharam karo saalon.”

The debate highlights a growing generational divide in how financial success is measured. While older generations valued tangible assets and financial safety, younger Indians, raised in relative comfort, often promote riskier, tech-driven investing through apps and index funds.

Yet, as Radhika Gupta pointed out, respect for past sacrifices should not be lost. “They gave us the best values,” she said, a reminder, perhaps, that wealth is measured in more than just market returns.