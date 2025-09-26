They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sets Record On Opening Day, Mints Rs 70 Crore

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has shattered records with the explosive opening of his latest film 'They Call Him OG'. The action-packed drama stormed the domestic box office, raking in a whopping Rs 70 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of 2025, data from industry tracker Sacnilk showed on Friday.

The film, released on Sept. 25, is on track to cross Rs 150 crore within just 24 hours of release, early estimates suggest.

With these figures, this film surpasses the opening day collections of Pawan Kalyan’s previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which had earned Rs 34 crore. They Call Him OG has also outperformed other major releases this year, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Rs 65 crore), Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 31 crore) and the debut film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda (Rs 21.5 crore).