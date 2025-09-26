They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sets Record On Opening Day, Mints Rs 70 Crore
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has shattered records with the explosive opening of his latest film 'They Call Him OG'. The action-packed drama stormed the domestic box office, raking in a whopping Rs 70 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of 2025, data from industry tracker Sacnilk showed on Friday.
The film, released on Sept. 25, is on track to cross Rs 150 crore within just 24 hours of release, early estimates suggest.
With these figures, this film surpasses the opening day collections of Pawan Kalyan’s previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which had earned Rs 34 crore. They Call Him OG has also outperformed other major releases this year, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Rs 65 crore), Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 31 crore) and the debut film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda (Rs 21.5 crore).
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, 'They Call Him OG' features Pawan Kalyan as a retired gangster - OG. The plot follows his return to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long absence to confront a rival underworld don, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut.
The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles.
According to Sacnilk, the movie recorded an impressive 69.35% overall Telugu occupancy. The film saw strong turnout throughout the day with 71.15% in morning shows, 61.73% in the afternoon, 67.00% in the evening and a peak of 77.51% during the night shows.
Region wise, Vijayawada led with 94% occupancy, while higher occupancies were also recorded in Hyderabad, Warangal, Guntur, among other places, reflecting the film’s massive popularity in Telugu-speaking regions.
Bengaluru and Chennai had moderate responses with 47.25% and 40.25% respectively, Sacnilk reported.
On the opening day, ‘They Call Him OG’ recorded modest performance in non-Telugu markets. The film saw 18.36% overall occupancy in Tamil and just 10.37% in Hindi.