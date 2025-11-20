The Family Man Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Total Episodes, Trailer And Where To Watch
In Season 3 of The Family Man, Srikant Tiwari is pulled into a high-risk investigation tied to India’s North-East.
Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 trailer has already created a lot of buzz among fans. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as protagonist Srikant Tiwari, the new season hints at a darker and sharper storyline.
The latest edition pushes the story into a larger geopolitical zone, expanding the scale of TASC’s operations. TASC is the Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional cell, of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. This time, Tiwari is pulled into a high-risk investigation tied to the Northeast.
The new season continues to blend national security tension with Tiwari’s personal turmoil as he tries to maintain stability at home. Helmed by filmmakers Raj and DK, Season 3 promises gripping twists while also giving closure on some unanswered threads from Season 2.
The Family Man Season 3 Release Date And Time
Amazon Prime Video has revealed the third season of the show will premiere on Friday, Nov. 21 at 12 a.m. IST.
To keep the excitement high, Amazon Prime Video has also released an official game for fans, available on thefamilymangame.com.
"Go and play the game in bio and score high to watch exclusive scenes of S3 before everyone else!!" an X post by Prime Video read.
tell us what your score is — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 18, 2025
Go and Play the game in bio and score high to watch exclusive scenes of S3 before everyone else!!#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, November 21" pic.twitter.com/uaD7cpyVqI
The Family Man Season 3 Total Episodes
According to reports, the new season will have a total of seven episodes and all of them will drop together on the streaming platform. This means fans won’t have to wait for weekly episode drops to enjoy the show.
The Family Man Season 3: Trailer
The trailer, released on Nov. 7, shows Srikant Tiwari making a major revelation to his family that he is an intelligence officer. It further suggests that he will soon find himself in serious trouble, as he is viewed as a suspect. His family, now aware of his secret life, may get pulled into the chaos around his professional life.
"Outlawed and on the run, Srikant Tiwari faces sinister forces threatening to ignite chaos in Northeast India, uncovering a conspiracy that could plunge the nation into war," Amazon Prime Video describes the new season.
The trailer also gives a glimpse into characters played by Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.
The Family Man Season 3: Cast
Manoj Bajpayee
Jaideep Ahlawat
Nimrat Kaur
Priyamani
Sharib Hashmi
Ashlesha Thakur
Vedant Sinha
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Harman Singha
Darshan Kumaar
Seema Biswas
Vipin Sharma
Gul Panag
Sundeep Kishan
Dalip Tahhil
Jugal Hansraj
Aditya Srivastava
Paalin Kabak
Where To Watch The Family Man Season 3
Fans can enjoy all episodes of the new season exclusively on the Amazon Prime Video website and app.