The Family Man Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Total Episodes, Trailer And Where To Watch

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 trailer has already created a lot of buzz among fans. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as protagonist Srikant Tiwari, the new season hints at a darker and sharper storyline.

The latest edition pushes the story into a larger geopolitical zone, expanding the scale of TASC’s operations. TASC is the Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional cell, of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. This time, Tiwari is pulled into a high-risk investigation tied to the Northeast.

The new season continues to blend national security tension with Tiwari’s personal turmoil as he tries to maintain stability at home. Helmed by filmmakers Raj and DK, Season 3 promises gripping twists while also giving closure on some unanswered threads from Season 2.