The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Controversy Explained: Why Sameer Wankhede Has Sued Aryan Khan Over His Series

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. He claims the show is damaging to his reputation.



Wankhede is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages, which he intends to donate to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. The case has been moved to the Delhi High Court. He is also asking for a permanent and mandatory injunction. The series is produced by Gauri Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It was co-written and directed by actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan. Wankhede had arrested Aryan in a 2021 cruise ship drug case.

Wankhede alleged The Ba**ds of Bollywood was intentionally created to harm his reputation in a biased and prejudiced way.