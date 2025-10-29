Thane Youth Fined For Not Wearing Helmet Catches Traffic Cops Breaking Rules: Watch Video
In the video, the man confronts the cops for not wearing a helmet and riding the Scooty with a broken number plate.
A video has gone viral on social media after a man in Thane, who was fined by two policemen for not wearing a helmet, turned the tables on them after he caught them breaking rules while driving. The incident is said to have occurred at Wagle Estate, Thane, Maharashtra.
The youth was fined Rs 1,000 by the two traffic policemen, but he soon allegedly caught the same cops breaking the law. In the viral clip, the youth can be seen running behind the Scooty and stopping the traffic police personnel.
The Thane police, however, said action had been taken against the two-wheeler owner as per traffic regulations. They called the viral video “misleading” and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities.
The video shows the young man chasing the Scooty, grabbing its back handle and stopping it. A confrontation follows as the cops defend themselves while he and another person record the incident.
The man confronts the cops about not wearing a helmet and riding the two-wheeler with a broken number plate. The clip, shared on X by many popular accounts, quickly went viral.
A young man from Wagle Estate, Minutes after being fined for no helmet, Catches the same cops riding a scooty with a broken number plate— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 28, 2025
“Traffic hawaldar having S24 ultra says it all,” a user commented, hinting at possible corruption and misuse of authority.
“I have no problem with him using that phone. But given his pay grade, anyone with half a brain can figure out how he got it,” another user commented.
While the cops claimed the Scooty belonged to someone else, possibly implying it was confiscated, the internet was not convinced. Some users pointed out a sticker on the vehicle that appeared to bear the police logo.
“Rules are like helmets...apparently optional if you’re wearing a uniform,” a user said. As the video went viral, Thane Police also reacted to the incident on X.
“In a viral video, one of the two individuals arguing was found travelling without a helmet on a motorcycle, leading to action taken as per regulations. The youths, upset over the police action, argued that the number plate on the motorcycle being taken for action was not clearly visible,” Thane Police said on Monday.
à¤®à¥à¤à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤² à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.à¤¸à¤¦à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¡à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥.(2/2)— à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) October 27, 2025