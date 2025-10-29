Thane Youth Fined For Not Wearing Helmet Catches Traffic Cops Breaking Rules: Watch Video

A video has gone viral on social media after a man in Thane, who was fined by two policemen for not wearing a helmet, turned the tables on them after he caught them breaking rules while driving. The incident is said to have occurred at Wagle Estate, Thane, Maharashtra.

The youth was fined Rs 1,000 by the two traffic policemen, but he soon allegedly caught the same cops breaking the law. In the viral clip, the youth can be seen running behind the Scooty and stopping the traffic police personnel.

The Thane police, however, said action had been taken against the two-wheeler owner as per traffic regulations. They called the viral video “misleading” and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities.

The video shows the young man chasing the Scooty, grabbing its back handle and stopping it. A confrontation follows as the cops defend themselves while he and another person record the incident.

The man confronts the cops about not wearing a helmet and riding the two-wheeler with a broken number plate. The clip, shared on X by many popular accounts, quickly went viral.