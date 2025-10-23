Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: Check Day-Wise Trends Here
'Thamma' is on a winning streak at the box office, while 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has garnered about Rs 19 crore since Diwali.
Maddock Films’ latest release, Thamma, is expected to continue its strong box office run as it heads into Day 3. The horror-comedy, which has garnered positive reviews for its strong storyline and humour, is a draw with family audiences.
On the other hand, Milap Milan Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has also performed decently since its release on Diwali. The film has so far collected nearly Rs 19 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
'Thamma' Box Office Collection
Film critic Taran Adarsh expects Thamma to cross the Rs 50-crore mark on Thursday. Despite a slight dip at some centres on Day 2 (Wednesday), the film’s robust evening and night show occupancies have helped offset the shortfall, he said on X.
“Thamma is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore mark today (Thursday), and with an extended festive period ahead, the film is well on track to comfortably breach the Rs 100-crore milestone before the long weekend concludes,” Adarsh said.
According to Adarsh, a significant factor behind the movie’s sustained success is the strong backing from family audiences.
The movie has so far mopped up nearly Rs 44 crore across India. It earned over Rs 25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 19.23 crore on Wednesday.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' Box Office Collection
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Play DMF, features Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.
The film opened to an encouraging response on its first day, on Oct. 21, earning over Rs 10 crore at the box office. However, the second day saw a drop in collections at Rs 8.8 crore, according to Adarsh's X post.
On its third day, the earnings stand at Rs 0.09 crore till 10 a.m., Sacnilk reported. The film has managed to rake in about Rs 19 crore over the first three days.