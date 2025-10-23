Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: Check Day-Wise Trends Here

Film critic Taran Adarsh expects Thamma to cross the Rs 50-crore mark on Thursday. Despite a slight dip at some centres on Day 2 (Wednesday), the film’s robust evening and night show occupancies have helped offset the shortfall, he said on X.

“Thamma is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore mark today (Thursday), and with an extended festive period ahead, the film is well on track to comfortably breach the Rs 100-crore milestone before the long weekend concludes,” Adarsh said.

According to Adarsh, a significant factor behind the movie’s sustained success is the strong backing from family audiences.

The movie has so far mopped up nearly Rs 44 crore across India. It earned over Rs 25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 19.23 crore on Wednesday.