Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann, Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali Release Earns Rs 24 Crore
Maddock Films' Thamma features a star-studded cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Thamma Box Office Collection, Day 1: Maddock Films’ latest release, Thamma, earned an estimated Rs 24 crore net at the domestic box office on its first day on Tuesday, as per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film features a star-studded cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Thamma saw impressive occupancy on its first day. The latest addition to Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe was released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on Oct. 21. The movie was released in 4DX screens across key Hindi regions.
Hyderabad led with 86% overall occupancy, followed by Ahmedabad at 76.25% and Jaipur close behind at 74%. Bengaluru also performed strongly with 55.75%, while Mumbai recorded 57.75%. NCR stood at 48.25%, while Surat and Pune logged 49.67% and 25.5% occupancy, respectively, according to Sacnilk.
In contrast, it performed decently in the Hindi 2D market. Mumbai recorded 33% occupancy, while NCR stood at 36%. Bengaluru saw a high turnout with 47.5%, followed by Chennai at 56%. Jaipur and Bhopal also performed well, with 52.5% and 44.5% occupancy, respectively.
The strong interest of viewers in 4DX reflects their growing preference for immersive movie-watching experiences in theatres. The movie saw around 20% occupancy in the Telugu (2D) language.
After successful hits like the Stree series, Hindi Medium, Badlapur, Mimi and Dasvi, Maddock Films has returned with Thamma, expanding its popular horror-comedy universe.
Plot Of Thamma
This time, the story follows Aalok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a popular news anchor. During a wild encounter, he is rescued from a bear by Tadka (Rashmika Mandanna), a Betaal. As their bond grows, chaos enters Aalok’s life. Tadka is told to leave, but things spiral out of control.
Aalok soon finds himself turned into a Betaal. Behind it all is Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the powerful Betaal leader. He has been chained for 75 years under a strict rule. However, Tadka breaks that rule, leading to chaos and madness.
Movie critic Taran Adarsh called the film “terrific.” He praised Maddock Films for delivering another “hit”. In a post on X, Adarsh lauded the movie, calling it a delicious mix of humour, supernatural elements and romance.
#OneWordReview...#Thamma: TERRIFIC.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2025
Rating: ââââï¸#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winnerâ¦ A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goesâ¦ EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #ThammaReview
Directorâ¦ pic.twitter.com/hkMow8xkXt
“The film draws inspiration from #Indian folklore, and the narrative remains engaging throughout - keeping you hooked, entertained, and guessing right until the finale,” he added.
With the ongoing Diwali break and the upcoming weekend ahead, Thamma is expected to gain more momentum at the box office performance in the coming days.