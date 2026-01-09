Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Be Issued U/A Certificate

On Jan 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on Jan 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments."

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as Jan 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film Jana Nayagan stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on Dec 18.

Subsequently, on Dec 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate was not issued. Finally, the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to grant a certificate.