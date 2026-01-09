Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Be Issued U/A Certificate

Business NewsTrendingThalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Be Issued U/A Certificate
09 Jan 2026, 11:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Directed by H Vinoth, the film "Jana Nayagan" stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. (Photo: Vijay/Instagram)</p></div>
Directed by H Vinoth, the film "Jana Nayagan" stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. (Photo: Vijay/Instagram)
TVK President and actor Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, was issued a U/A 16+ certificate on Friday.

The Madras High Court directed CBFC to issue the certificate after minor edits.

Jana Nayagan (roughly meaning people's hero), has faced legal hurdle over the certification row even as the producers announced postponing its release. The film, a political action drama mounted on a large scale, is widely seen as a prelude to the actor's entry into active politics.

On Jan 7, the producer of the big-budget movie said that the multilingual film has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Production house KVN Productions said it understood the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding the movie.

On Jan 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on Jan 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments."

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as Jan 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film Jana Nayagan stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on Dec 18.

Subsequently, on Dec 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate was not issued. Finally, the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to grant a certificate.

