Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Stalled Till Jan 21 After Court Stay: Report

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan will not be released until at least Jan. 21, LiveLaw reported.

The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed a judge's order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification to grant the film a U/A certificate and has posted the matter to Jan. 21, after the Pongal holidays.

With the stay in place and no valid censor certificate issued, the film’s India release remains on hold.

As reported by LiveLaw, the court said the Union government was not given enough time to respond earlier. One of its main complaints was that a letter dated Jan. 6 was not even challenged but was still set aside by the single judge. The respondents also argued that there was no urgency in the case.

The court noted, “All said and done there was no certificate granted to respondents,” and then stayed the earlier direction.

The decision came just days before the film’s planned Jan. 9 release, forcing the makers to postpone it. Announcing the delay, KVN Productions said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”