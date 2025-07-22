Tesla Diner Opens In LA: Elon Musk Plans Global Expansion; Check Menu, Features And More
The Tesla Diner includes robots serving popcorn and two 45-foot LED movie screens.
Tesla has launched its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles, United States. The site features 80 Supercharger stations, two cinema-style screens and a full-service diner that operates round the clock.
The restaurant offers an extensive menu made with locally sourced ingredients, catering to both drivers charging their vehicles and visitors simply dropping in.
"Tesla diner just opened in LA," Elon Musk wrote, sharing the post by official Tesla handle on X.
According to a report in Not a Tesla App, it includes a drive-in cinema, boasting two massive 45-foot LED screens for an authentic movie-watching experience.
Elon Musk also announced plans to open more such diners across major cities in the world, depending on the success of the first Tesla Diner.
"If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes," he posted on X.
Tesla Diner: Menu, Price And Features
Food orders can be placed straight from within a Tesla, with payments processed automatically via the user’s Tesla account. A newly introduced feature, the Tesla Diner sub-app, is now available through Tesla Theater.
Most food items, from burgers to French fries, are available at a price range of $4 to $15, according to a Teslarati report.
It syncs a car’s screens and audio with whatever is being shown on the large external displays. Both front and rear screens are supported, so everyone in the vehicle can enjoy the experience.
The menu pays homage to traditional American diner favourites and features several items such as:
Burgers
Chips
Chicken wings
Hot dogs
Hand-spun milkshakes
Sandwiches
The burgers and sandwiches are presented in specially designed packaging inspired by the Cybertruck, one of Tesla’s marquee products.
The rooftop terrace offers good views of the famous Hollywood sign, along with a clear view of the cinema screens, according to the Not a Tesla App report.
During the soft launch, multiple Optimus robots were present inside the venue. One notably engaged with visitors by handing out popcorn and responding to questions.
Not a Tesla App says that although the robots appeared to be under remote control, this demonstration could contribute valuable data for future development. It will potentially allow the robot to carry out such tasks autonomously.
As per a report in Teslarati, the diner also offers a selection of themed merchandise, which includes an action figure version of the Tesla Bot, a vintage-style Hollywood diner T-shirt, supercharged gummy sweets and a Tesla Diner-branded trucker cap.