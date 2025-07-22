Tesla Diner Opens In LA: Elon Musk Plans Global Expansion; Check Menu, Features And More

Food orders can be placed straight from within a Tesla, with payments processed automatically via the user’s Tesla account. A newly introduced feature, the Tesla Diner sub-app, is now available through Tesla Theater.

Most food items, from burgers to French fries, are available at a price range of $4 to $15, according to a Teslarati report.

It syncs a car’s screens and audio with whatever is being shown on the large external displays. Both front and rear screens are supported, so everyone in the vehicle can enjoy the experience.

The menu pays homage to traditional American diner favourites and features several items such as:

Burgers

Chips

Chicken wings

Hot dogs

Hand-spun milkshakes

Sandwiches

The burgers and sandwiches are presented in specially designed packaging inspired by the Cybertruck, one of Tesla’s marquee products.

The rooftop terrace offers good views of the famous Hollywood sign, along with a clear view of the cinema screens, according to the Not a Tesla App report.

During the soft launch, multiple Optimus robots were present inside the venue. One notably engaged with visitors by handing out popcorn and responding to questions.

Not a Tesla App says that although the robots appeared to be under remote control, this demonstration could contribute valuable data for future development. It will potentially allow the robot to carry out such tasks autonomously.

As per a report in Teslarati, the diner also offers a selection of themed merchandise, which includes an action figure version of the Tesla Bot, a vintage-style Hollywood diner T-shirt, supercharged gummy sweets and a Tesla Diner-branded trucker cap.