Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark On Day 3

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein is on a winning streak at the box office backed by positive reviews. The romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai witnessed a strong footfall at theatres in its opening weekend. Following an impressive box office collection on its debut, the film has crossed the Rs 51-crore mark on the third day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein garnered an impressive Rs 16 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, on Nov. 28. On the second day, the romantic drama witnessed a marginal rise in collections at Rs 17 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film, released in Hindi and Tamil versions, continued its upward trend on Sunday as well, mopping up Rs 18.75 crore as per early estimates. This consistent performance has helped the film garner Rs 51.75 crore in its first weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein has eclipsed the final box office collections of Kajol's Maa (Rs 36.08 crore) and the Triptii Dimri-Sidhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 (Rs 22.45 crore).

Occupancy figures on Sunday reflected the film’s appeal, with Hindi shows averaging 32.82% occupancy and Tamil screenings 19.88%. Morning shows in Hindi began at 14.32%, rising sharply in the afternoon to 38.6% and reaching a peak of 45.63% in the evening before dipping to 32.74% at night. Tamil audiences showed steady turnout, peaking at 24.09% in the afternoon slot.

The film narrates the passionate romance between Mukti (Kriti Sanon) and Shankar (Dhanush). As their relationship blossoms, unforeseen challenges drive them apart, plunging Shankar into a destructive emotional turmoil that shakes the city.