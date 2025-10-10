Master Blaster's Touch: Sachin Tendulkar Launches 'Ten X You' — All You Need To Know

"I’m really excited today to have launched our brand Ten X You... This is very important for me, something that I experienced over the years—we have tried to incorporate and add a little more," Tendulkar said at the event.

The brand, which began with an 18-month development of its signature sports shoes, also unveiled a colourful range of sporting products at launch. This included a gear designed not just for professionals, but for the everyday individual. "One need not be only an athlete to use this product... It has been a journey for us," he said.