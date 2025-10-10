Master Blaster's Touch: Sachin Tendulkar Launches 'Ten X You' — All You Need To Know
Sachin Tendulkar has stepped into a new role—as co-founder of Ten X You, a sportswear brand whose products include high-quality footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday launched his sports brand, 'Ten X You', at an event in Mumbai with a mission to transform India’s fitness landscape from the ground level. With this, Tendulkar begins another new innings beyond the cricket field to encourage every Indian to embrace an active lifestyle.
"I’m really excited today to have launched our brand Ten X You... This is very important for me, something that I experienced over the years—we have tried to incorporate and add a little more," Tendulkar said at the event.
The brand, which began with an 18-month development of its signature sports shoes, also unveiled a colourful range of sporting products at launch. This included a gear designed not just for professionals, but for the everyday individual. "One need not be only an athlete to use this product... It has been a journey for us," he said.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "Really excited today to have launched our brand 10XU...This is very important for me, something that I experienced over the years - we have tried to incorporate and add a little more. What I felt in my career
The aim of Ten X You is to help India move from being a nation that loves sporting heroes to one where every citizen is encouraged to play. "My wish is to transform our nation from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation, it is essential...", Tendulkar elaborated on his desire to make fitness a fundamental part of every Indian household.
Reflecting on his cricketing career and the gaps he noticed in sports products and support for budding athletes, Tendulkar stressed that Ten X You aims to fill those very voids. "What I felt in my career was missing, we have been able to add that here," he explained, highlighting his vision of accessible, high-quality products for all.
Why Tendulkar Launched Ten X You
On the idea behind the launch Tendulkar elaborated, "The idea behind launching this brand was simple—when I retired, I wanted to continue batting for India in a different capacity...We keep talking about India being the youngest-average age nation in the world. But are we fit and healthy? Honest answer is no. We can get fitter and healthier."
For Tendulkar, hope rests on nurturing healthy habits from childhood, "We were thinking about doing something like this, which will help transform our country," he remarked. "How can we get everyone to play a sport of their choice?"
#WATCH | Mumbai: On the launch of his brand, 10XU, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "The idea behind launching this brand was simple, when I retired I will continue batting for India in different capacity...This is one thing that is really important to us because we keep
The launch event of Ten X You was held at Mehboob Studio in Bandra and was attended by Tendulkar's wife Anjali, daughter Sara along with former India cricketers Pravin Amre and current the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar.