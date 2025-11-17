From Rs 7.4 Lakh To Rs 60 LPA: Techie's Rise From Service Role To FAANG Job Impresses Internet
A software professional took to Reddit to share his journey from earning Rs 7.4 lakh in a service-based company to securing a Rs 60 LPA FAANG job.
A tech worker’s Reddit post on a remarkable professional achievement has struck a chord with netizens. The techie recounted his climb from a Rs 7.4 lakh job in a service firm to a Rs 60 lakh per annum position at a top FAANG organisation.
FAANG is an acronym for the stocks of five dominant American technology companies: Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet).
He wrote candidly about his academic hurdles, lack of confidence and the difficult years that strengthened his resolve.
“I scored 17 out of 360 in JEE Mains and 73% in 12th. I used to shine in studies and sports… and then suddenly I didn’t. Tier-3 college, low confidence, no real personality, but got really good friends in college. Then COVID hit, and I isolated myself. It was a tough phase, but it pushed me to work on myself quietly,” the user wrote.
Though the journey wasn’t easy, he managed to land a position with a service-based firm offering Rs 7.4 lakh annually. After gaining experience and proving his skills, he later transitioned to a startup, increasing his earnings to Rs 13.5 lakh per year.
“Then one day, an Amazon recruiter reached out and I made it 60L a year,” he highlighted.
“But honestly, the job isn’t the whole story. I’ve grown. I’ve changed. Now I’m someone with an athletic body, good humour, and a presence I never had before. I haven’t ‘finally’ found myself… but I’ve found some of me. And that feels good. Life gives chances. I was just waiting for mine,” he added.
The claims made by the user cannot be independently verified.
The post generated several reactions. One user wrote, “Congratulations, brother, your story is an inspiration for people like us.”
Another user asked, “Are you happy? Not because of materialism, are you genuinely happy? Is it worth it?” to which the user replied, “Yes, bro. Happy for now. When I spend, I don’t need to check my balance. I don’t need to hesitate.”
One of the users congratulated the techie and said, “All the underconfident folks out there- life does change and can turn itself around, believe it. All you have to do is take action.”