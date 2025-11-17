From Rs 7.4 Lakh To Rs 60 LPA: Techie's Rise From Service Role To FAANG Job Impresses Internet

A tech worker’s Reddit post on a remarkable professional achievement has struck a chord with netizens. The techie recounted his climb from a Rs 7.4 lakh job in a service firm to a Rs 60 lakh per annum position at a top FAANG organisation.

FAANG is an acronym for the stocks of five dominant American technology companies: Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet).

He wrote candidly about his academic hurdles, lack of confidence and the difficult years that strengthened his resolve.

“I scored 17 out of 360 in JEE Mains and 73% in 12th. I used to shine in studies and sports… and then suddenly I didn’t. Tier-3 college, low confidence, no real personality, but got really good friends in college. Then COVID hit, and I isolated myself. It was a tough phase, but it pushed me to work on myself quietly,” the user wrote.

Though the journey wasn’t easy, he managed to land a position with a service-based firm offering Rs 7.4 lakh annually. After gaining experience and proving his skills, he later transitioned to a startup, increasing his earnings to Rs 13.5 lakh per year.