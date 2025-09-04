Teachers' Day 2025: Who Is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know

Throughout his professional life, he emphasised the importance of education as a tool for national progress and cultural identity. His leadership brought dignity to India and reflected his commitment to moral values and intellectual thought.

Dr. Radhakrishnan pursued higher studies at Christian College, Madras, where his brilliance as a student was quickly recognised.

He later built an academic career teaching in some of the country’s leading institutions, such as the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His reputation as a profound thinker on philosophy and religion eventually took him abroad, where he was appointed as the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford. It was a role through which he introduced Indian philosophical traditions to a global audience.

Dr. Radhakrishnan also played an important role in India’s political life. Between 1949 and 1952, he represented India as its Ambassador in the Soviet Union, playing a crucial role in strengthening diplomatic ties during a challenging period in global politics.

Following this, he served as the country’s first Vice-President from 1952 to 1962. Thereafter, he was elevated to the highest office of the country, becoming the President of India.

In 1954, Dr. Radhakrishnan received the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding service to the nation.

His intellectual stature was widely recognised on the international stage as well. This is clear from the fact that he was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times: 16 times for Literature and 11 times for the Peace Prize.

Dr. Radhakrishnan breathed his last on April 17, 1975, leaving behind a rich legacy of thought and service.