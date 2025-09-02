Teacher's Day 2025 Speech Ideas: Five Short Speeches In English For School Students

Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India on Sept. 5 every year to honour the invaluable contributions of teachers. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered scholar and former President of India.

Schools across the country organise various events to recognise the contributions of teachers and the day offers an apt opportunity to strengthen the bond between the students and teachers.

On this occasion, one way in which school students express love for their teachers is to give a speech. For many students, delivering a speech on this special occasion can be a daunting task.

To help school students, we've put together five short speech ideas. These Teacher’s Day speech ideas can be used by students of all age groups.