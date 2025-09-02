Teacher's Day 2025 Speech Ideas: Five Short Speeches In English For School Students
Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Students can use these speeches to honour their teachers.
Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India on Sept. 5 every year to honour the invaluable contributions of teachers. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered scholar and former President of India.
Schools across the country organise various events to recognise the contributions of teachers and the day offers an apt opportunity to strengthen the bond between the students and teachers.
On this occasion, one way in which school students express love for their teachers is to give a speech. For many students, delivering a speech on this special occasion can be a daunting task.
To help school students, we've put together five short speech ideas. These Teacher’s Day speech ideas can be used by students of all age groups.
Short Speeches For Teachers' Day
Speech 1: A Heartfelt Thank You
Good morning, respected principal, beloved teachers and dear friends!
Today, on Teachers' Day 2025, we gather to celebrate the guiding lights of our lives: our teachers. Teachers, you are more than just people who teach us from books. Thank you for your endless support, your kindness and for making learning so much fun. Happy Teachers' Day!
Speech 2: The Role Of A Teacher
Good morning, everyone,
Teachers form the backbone of our society. They guide us towards a brighter future by shedding light on the path of learning. Their encouragement motivates us to dream big and work diligently to achieve our goals. Warm wishes to all teachers on this special Teachers' Day!
Speech 3: Role Of A Teacher As A Mentor
Good morning, everyone present here.
On this special day, I want to recognise the profound influence teachers have as mentors in our journey. They go beyond simply providing knowledge; they nurture our ability to think deeply, spark our curiosity, and support us in becoming wiser and more resilient. I sincerely thank every teacher for their unwavering encouragement and inspiration.
Speech 4: Celebrating Teaching
Respected principal, teachers and dear friends,
Today, we celebrate the spirit of teaching. The legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan reminds us of the power of education. Our teachers are our role models. They guide us through every step of our journey. Thank you for everything you do. Happy Teacher’s Day!
Speech 5: A Promise To Teachers
Good morning, everyone,
On this Teacher’s Day, I want to thank our teachers for their patience, kindness and knowledge. They work tirelessly to help us succeed, even when times are tough. Today, I promise to work hard, respect my teachers and always strive to make them proud.
Wishing a happy Teacher’s Day to all!