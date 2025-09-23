TCS Ex-Employee Says 'Got Terminated, Then Assaulted By HR'; IT Major Denies Charge

All eyes are on IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. after a former employee took to his Reddit to narrate an incident wherein he was assaulted by the Human Resources team, the post has since then gone viral. The IT company has vehemently refuted the accusation, terming it as a "misrepresentation of facts", according to a Mint report.

NDTV Profit cannot independently verify the individual's claims. The incident was first posted on a subreddit called r/IndianWorkplace community, and stirred a heated discussion on questions of corporate governance and workplace conduct in India’s IT sector.

According to his post, the ex-employee was fired from TCS Noida's Yamuna office on Sept. 19 without being informed on what grounds. He elaborated on his experience and stated that he wanted to know "three simple things" — grounds of his termination, whether TCS will give severance pay as they had announced in the media that they would, and finally details about the process for separation (returning laptops and so on).

The individual stated that after his many efforts to reach out to human resources via multiple emails and phone calls went in vain, he decided to physically pay a visit to the office where he was told, "We won’t reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want."

The employee decided to turn his phone camera on and began recording; following which, the situation worsened, he claimed to have been physically restrained after an HR ordered others to snatch his phone when she saw him recording the incident. The employee also mentioned being in physical pain after his arm was twisted.

He then wrote that the Sector-168 police came and took him to the police station, where he showed the video evidence post which the HR was summoned but refused to show.

The Reddit user described the incident as "humiliating" and said that he is mulling legal remedies through the labour court or civil action.

TCS responded to Mint and said that, "The allegations made here are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts."