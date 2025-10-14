Taylor Swift Under Fire For Using ‘AI’ In Music Video: Five Times When Celebs Adopted This Path
Singer Taylor Swift continues to be under fire from fans over a recent promotional video. The viral clip was part of a Google scavenger hunt for the singer’s new single, The Fate of Ophelia.
As the video was shared, fans were quick to point out that it had many odd visuals. They flagged scenes such as the bartender's hand passing through a napkin and a coat hanger disappearing mid-shot. Soon after, Swift started facing criticism for allegedly using artificial intelligence in her video.
“Big fan of her, not a big fan of artificially generated videos,” one fan wrote on X, as viral hashtag ‘Swifites against AI’ began trending. As backlash grew, the clip was taken down. Swift or Google are yet to comment on the row.
But Swift is not the only celebrity, tempted to use AI, as her fans have claimed. Many celebrities have recently used AI to enhance their art and creative projects. This has led to both excitement and concern among fans over authenticity in the artists’ works.
Demetri Mitchell Used AI For Contract Negotiations
Former Manchester United youth prospect Demetri Mitchell recently revealed that he used ChatGPT to help negotiate his move to Leyton Orient. He joined the League One club this summer after leaving Exeter City. The footballer made the move without using an agent.
During a podcast, Mitchell revealed that he asked ChatGPT about how to negotiate. He considered the cost of living in London and how the move would affect his family. Mitchell also said that skipping an agent meant keeping the agent's fee as a signing-on bonus. The 28-year-old said ChatGPT has been his “best agent to date.”
AR Rahman
In January 2024, singer and composer AR Rahman made headlines after it was revealed that he used artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. Rahman had used the technology for the song Thimiri Yezhuda in the film Lal Salaam. The voices were generated using a platform called - Timeless Voices AI.
AI Version Of Brenda Lee’s 1958 Hit
In October 2024, Universal Music Group partnered with SoundLabs to release an AI-powered Spanish version of Brenda Lee’s 1958 holiday classic - ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’.
Titled ‘Noche Buena y Navidad’, the rendition was created with Lee’s approval and produced by award-winning Latin music producer Auero Baqueiro.
Randy Travis
In May 2024, Randy Travis released a new song, ‘Where That Came From’. The release marked his first new music since his stroke in 2013. The 64-year-old country legend had shared the news on Instagram and praised longtime producer Kyle Lehning.
The Beatles
Nearly 50 years after their split, The Beatles rock band won a Grammy award for their 2023 track ‘Now and Then’. This was their last song and was restored and released in 2023. The track was made using machine learning to clean up an old demo by late musician John Lennon. Other members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison added parts in the 1990s, but the song was delayed at the time due to technical issues.