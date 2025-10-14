Taylor Swift Under Fire For Using ‘AI’ In Music Video: Five Times When Celebs Adopted This Path

Singer Taylor Swift continues to be under fire from fans over a recent promotional video. The viral clip was part of a Google scavenger hunt for the singer’s new single, The Fate of Ophelia.

As the video was shared, fans were quick to point out that it had many odd visuals. They flagged scenes such as the bartender's hand passing through a napkin and a coat hanger disappearing mid-shot. Soon after, Swift started facing criticism for allegedly using artificial intelligence in her video.

“Big fan of her, not a big fan of artificially generated videos,” one fan wrote on X, as viral hashtag ‘Swifites against AI’ began trending. As backlash grew, the clip was taken down. Swift or Google are yet to comment on the row.

But Swift is not the only celebrity, tempted to use AI, as her fans have claimed. Many celebrities have recently used AI to enhance their art and creative projects. This has led to both excitement and concern among fans over authenticity in the artists’ works.