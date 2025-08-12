Taylor Swift Teases Surprise Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Taylor Swift dropped her twelfth studio album The Life of a Showgirl without warning on a podcast Tuesday, a welcome surprise to fans that’s likely to help revive flagging sales at Universal Music Group.

The US pop star talked about the new album during a cameo on the New Heights podcast hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, which was uploaded on Instagram just after midnight New York time. While an official release date hasn’t been revealed, the full podcast episode should get uploaded on Wednesday 7pm E.T.

“So I wanted to show you something,” she said, pulling a vinyl from a briefcase. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.”