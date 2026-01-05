Targeting India: MrBeast Details CarryMinati Feature, Calls Virat Kohli Collab His 'Future Goal'

Unique skill-based contests, record breaking sets and a special appearance from Indian YouTuber Carryminati, these are a few of the exciting things for fans to look forward to in the upcoming season of Beast Games, according to Youtuber Mr Beast himself.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview where he discussed the latest season of his reality television show Beast Games on Prime Video.

Donaldson told NDTV that a large number of viewers of his channel are from India and that they would be "super excited" to see CarryMinati feature in the second season of the show.

"In Beast games season 2, CarryMinati is in season 2, people will be super excited when they see that, I can't wait to see how they react when they see Carry," Donaldson said.

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, is an Indian Youtube personality that garnered fame and attention for his sardonic commentary and roast themed insult comedy videos.

The Youtuber also expressed future plans to solicit a collaboration with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

"Virat Kohli, if you're seeing this, I'm trying to film with you," Donaldson said.

The reality TV show was based on Donaldson's own YouTube video titled '$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life', which was inspired by the South Korean TV show Squid Game.

The show has contestants navigate a slew of challenges on giant sets to win $5 million, the largest single cash prize in the history of reality television.

Beast Games Season 2 also broke the Guinness world record for largest single set build on a competitive reality TV show, Donaldson noted.

This time around, the show will feature skill-based challenges and will have 100 strongest people compete against the 100 smartest.

"When I look at it objectively, I think there was too much randomness in the games, the largest cash prize in history should feel earned," Donaldson stated, regarding the emphasis on skill-based games this season.

The Youtuber said that the teams were put in games that took "brains and skills" and noted that each team came up with unique solutions that played to their strengths.

Donaldson himself has undertaken challenges on YouTube, stating that the one challenge he would never repeat again was when he spent seven days in solitary confinement.

"That was brutal," he said.

He also said the one idea he would go for if given an unlimited budget for his game show would be to have the winner go to Mars.