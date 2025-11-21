'Talk About Real Issues': Namita Thapar Responds To Zoho's Sridhar Vembu’s 'Marry In Your 20s' Viral Post

Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director and Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar on Friday called on influential leaders to use their platforms to address pressing gender and health issues rather than prescribing lifestyle choices for women.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Thapar wrote that "a leader with influence has a huge responsibility to use his/her voice responsibly to take up real issues."

She posted a video in which she went on to cite two figures to underline her point, stating "57% women have anemia" and "less than 20% women participate in the workforce," stressing that both numbers have remained stagnant for years. “Would love to hear leaders do their duty towards us women by addressing these issues," she added.

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019 and 2021, supports Thapar’s claim.

The prevalence of anaemia among six groups as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21), is 25.0% in men (15-49 years) and 57.0% in women (15-49 years). 31.1% in adolescent boys (15-19 years), 59.1% in adolescent girls, 52.2% in pregnant women (15-49 years) and 67.1% in children (6-59 months).