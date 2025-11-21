Business NewsTrending'Talk About Real Issues': Namita Thapar Responds To Zoho's Sridhar Vembu’s 'Marry In Your 20s' Viral Post
Thapar’s remarks drew widespread attention online, with many users praising her for shifting the conversation from personal life choices to structural issues.

21 Nov 2025, 01:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Namita&nbsp;Thapar responded to Shridhar Vembu's comments advising young entrepreneurs to 'marry and have kids in their 20s. (Photo: Namita Thapar/X)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director and Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar on Friday called on influential leaders to use their platforms to address pressing gender and health issues rather than prescribing lifestyle choices for women.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Thapar wrote that "a leader with influence has a huge responsibility to use his/her voice responsibly to take up real issues."

She posted a video in which she went on to cite two figures to underline her point, stating "57% women have anemia" and "less than 20% women participate in the workforce," stressing that both numbers have remained stagnant for years. “Would love to hear leaders do their duty towards us women by addressing these issues," she added.

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019 and 2021, supports Thapar’s claim.

The prevalence of anaemia among six groups as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21), is 25.0% in men (15-49 years) and 57.0% in women (15-49 years). 31.1% in adolescent boys (15-19 years), 59.1% in adolescent girls, 52.2% in pregnant women (15-49 years) and 67.1% in children (6-59 months).

Thapar responded to Zoho Corporation founder Shridhar Vembu's comments advising young entrepreneurs to 'marry and have kids in their 20s' as part of their 'demographic duty' to society and ancestors.

Vembu wrote, "I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again." [sic]

He had remarked while reacting to a post by businesswoman Upasana Konidela, who noted that more male students at IIT Hyderabad expressed willingness to marry than their female counterparts, a trend she described as a sign of 'Progressive India.'

Thapar’s remarks drew widespread attention online, with many users praising her for shifting the conversation from personal life choices to structural issues affecting women’s health and economic empowerment. Some commenters, however, argued that traditional family values and women’s empowerment need not be seen as opposing ideas.

