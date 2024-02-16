Taj Mahotsav 2024: Dates, Venue, Ticket Price, Events And More
The Taj Mahotsav is a popular event that attracts visitors from all over India and the world. It is a great way to experience the rich culture and heritage of Agra.
Taj Mahotsav 2024 is a 10-day-long carnival where India's rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance and music are on display. Here's all that you need to know about Taj Mahotsav 2024.
Block the date for the Taj Mahotsav 2024: a celebration of Art, Craft, Culture, and Cuisine.— Taj Mahotsav (@TajMahotsavAgra) February 13, 2024
Taj Mahotsav 2024: Dates
Glimpses of Taj Mahotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza in the Heart of Agra.— Taj Mahal (@TajMahal) February 15, 2024
Celebrating 33 years in 2024
Experience India's rich arts, crafts, music, cuisine.
With 400 artisans showcasing woodwork, stone carving, mesmerizing performances, delicious food.
17th to 27th Feb, 2024. pic.twitter.com/TU4yAvWB9C
Taj Mahotsav 2024: Entry Fees
The entry fee and tickets for the 32nd Taj Mahotsav Festival are as follows:
Adult : Rs. 50/- (per person)
Child up to 3 years: Free
Foreign Tourist: Free
For the group of 50 School children in school uniform: Rs. 700/-
Free entry for 2 teachers with School Group
It should be noted that:
There is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programs.
Tickets can be purchased from the ticket windows available on all the Entry Gates.
The visitors are requested to enter in queue and co-operate with the Taj Mahotsav security staff.
Taj Mahotsav 2024: Events
Taj Mahotsav brings the finest Indian Crafts and cultural nuances such as:
Craft demonstrations: Artisans from all over India come to Agra to showcase their skills in a variety of crafts, including pottery, weaving, and jewellery making.
Cultural performances: There are daily performances of traditional Indian dances, music, and theatre.
Food stalls: Visitors can sample a variety of Indian cuisines from all over the country.
Fashion shows: Designers from India and abroad showcase their latest collections.
Camel rides and elephant rides: Visitors can enjoy rides on camels and elephants.
Fireworks display: The festival culminates in a grand fireworks display.
This year, visitors can experience:
Hot Air Balloon Rides
The Taj Agra Bike Rally
Yamuna Maha Aarti
Kite Festival
Cycle Rally
Taj Car Rally
Ghazal Evenings
Bollywood Music
Agra Heritage walk
Flower Presentation
Cultural Evenings
Art and Craft fair
Agra Beyond Taj Seminar
Mushaayra/Kavi Sammelan
à¤¤à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ 2024 âà¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿â— Taj Mahotsav (@TajMahotsavAgra) February 15, 2024
à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤¤à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ 17 à¤¸à¥ 27 à¤«à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤
ð¼ à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ ð¼
à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ - à¤¶à¤¾à¤® 5 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ 8 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤
à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ - à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤à¤, à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤®à¤¥à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤°#AgraTajMahotsava #agra #TajMahotsav2024 pic.twitter.com/YalaAzyedj
About Taj Mahotsav
Taj Mahotsav 2024 is a 10-day cultural festival that was started in the year 1992. The festival is organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and is a celebration of the city's rich history and culture. The festival is held at Shilpgram, a crafts village located near the Taj Mahal.
Taj Mahotsav is organised by Taj Mahotsav Committee and presented by the Commissioner, Agra Division.