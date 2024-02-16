NDTV ProfitTrendingTaj Mahotsav 2024: Dates, Venue, Ticket Price, Events And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Taj Mahotsav 2024: Dates, Venue, Ticket Price, Events And More

The Taj Mahotsav is a popular event that attracts visitors from all over India and the world. It is a great way to experience the rich culture and heritage of Agra.

16 Feb 2024, 01:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Unsplash

Taj Mahotsav 2024 is a 10-day-long carnival where India's rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance and music are on display. Here's all that you need to know about Taj Mahotsav 2024.

Taj Mahotsav 2024: Dates

The Taj Mahotsav 2024 will be held from February 17- 27 at Shilpgram near the Taj Mahal Eastern gate. The Taj Mahotsav is a popular event that attracts visitors from all over India and the world. It is a great way to experience the rich culture and heritage of Agra.

Taj Mahotsav 2024: Entry Fees

The entry fee and tickets for the 32nd Taj Mahotsav Festival are as follows:

  • Adult : Rs. 50/- (per person)

  • Child up to 3 years: Free

  • Foreign Tourist: Free

  • For the group of 50 School children in school uniform: Rs. 700/-

  • Free entry for 2 teachers with School Group

It should be noted that:

  • There is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programs.

  • Tickets can be purchased from the ticket windows available on all the Entry Gates.

  • The visitors are requested to enter in queue and co-operate with the Taj Mahotsav security staff.

  • No separate ticket is required for entry to cultural programs.

Taj Mahotsav 2024: Events

Taj Mahotsav brings the finest Indian Crafts and cultural nuances such as:

  • Craft demonstrations: Artisans from all over India come to Agra to showcase their skills in a variety of crafts, including pottery, weaving, and jewellery making.

  • Cultural performances: There are daily performances of traditional Indian dances, music, and theatre.

  • Food stalls: Visitors can sample a variety of Indian cuisines from all over the country.

  • Fashion shows: Designers from India and abroad showcase their latest collections.

  • Camel rides and elephant rides: Visitors can enjoy rides on camels and elephants.

  • Fireworks display: The festival culminates in a grand fireworks display.

This year, visitors can experience:

  • Hot Air Balloon Rides

  • The Taj Agra Bike Rally

  • Yamuna Maha Aarti

  • Kite Festival

  • Cycle Rally

  • Taj Car Rally

  • Ghazal Evenings

  • Bollywood Music

  • Agra Heritage walk

  • Flower Presentation

  • Cultural Evenings

  • Art and Craft fair

  • Agra Beyond Taj Seminar

  • Mushaayra/Kavi Sammelan

About Taj Mahotsav

Taj Mahotsav 2024 is a 10-day cultural festival that was started in the year 1992. The festival is organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and is a celebration of the city's rich history and culture. The festival is held at Shilpgram, a crafts village located near the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahotsav is organised by Taj Mahotsav Committee and presented by the Commissioner, Agra Division.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT