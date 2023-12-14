Swiggy's Year-End Report Reveals Biggest Food Trends of 2023; Details Here
Swiggy customers ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered, the report said.
Food delivery giant Swiggy has released its annual year-ender report that shows what Indians ordered on the platform. The ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report reveals that biryani was the most ordered dish on Swiggy for the eight straight year.
A biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the nail-biting India vs Pakistan World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match.
The report stated that a user from Mumbai placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh whereas the maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.
The biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items, the report said.
Here are some of the interesting facts from the Swiggy year-end report:
Gulab Jamuns outshined Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo.
Masala Dosa was the top favourite in veg orders for all nine days of Navaratri.
Anime triumphed over K-pop, as Japanese cuisine saw 2x more orders compared to its Korean counterpart.
Bengaluru has been named as the 'Cake Capital' as 8.5 million orders were placed for chocolate cake.
"A user from Nagpur ordered 92 cakes in a single day, and probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat!" Swiggy said.
2023 was the International Year of Millets and Swiggy saw a 124% growth in orders for millet-based dishes on Guiltfree and a 38% increase in search queries for them. Foxtail, buckwheat, jowar, bajra, ragi, rajgira, and amaranth were the most searched keywords in the healthy food category.
Swiggy said that in 2023, it delivered Swiggy One and One Lite users with over Rs 900 crores in savings. A single Swiggy One user saved Rs 6.98 lakhs through free deliveries, discounts, and other benefits, the report said.
The platform said that there are 6,64,46,312 unique dishes on Swiggy’s menu across the country but the 5028 users who searched for ‘Swiggy’ on Swiggy, and the 1682 users who searched for ‘order’ didn’t find anything.
Swiggy Instamart
A man from Jaipur placed 67 orders on Swiggy instamart in a single day.
The single highest order was worth Rs 31,748. This user from Chennai stocked up on coffee, juice, cookies, nachos and chips.
The fastest delivery of the year was in Delhi, where Swiggy instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds.
Mango lovers in Bangalore ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad put together.
Milk, followed by curd and onions was the most searched item on Swiggy instamart.
In September 2023, Swiggy instamart introduced the bag opt-out feature. In just two months, close to a million deliveries have been made in an eco-friendly manner.
Swiggy’s delivery partner covered 166.42 million green kms using electric vehicles (EVs) and cycles, contributing to sustainable and eco-friendly delivery, the report said.