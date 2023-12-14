Swiggy's Year-End Report Reveals Biggest Food Trends of 2023; Details Here

Food delivery giant Swiggy has released its annual year-ender report that shows what Indians ordered on the platform. The ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report reveals that biryani was the most ordered dish on Swiggy for the eight straight year.

Swiggy customers ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered, the report said. The dish has been searched for a staggering 40,30,827 times on the platform.

A biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the nail-biting India vs Pakistan World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match.

The report stated that a user from Mumbai placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh whereas the maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.

The biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items, the report said.

Here are some of the interesting facts from the Swiggy year-end report: