Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Timings, Visibility In India And More About September Solar Eclipse
September 2025 Solar Eclipse: A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth.
After a majestic lunar eclipse experience, the month of September is set to inspire and amaze us with another rare celestial event: a partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21. This astronomical event, also known as Surya Grahan in India, will not be visible in all parts of the Earth.
On Sept. 21, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Australia, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean. NASA explains that eclipses occur when the Earth, Moon, and Sun come together in a near perfect alignment in space. These celestial events allow scientists to study the Sun, Moon, and Earth's atmosphere.
During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s light, creating a night-like atmosphere on Earth. The day turns dark for a few minutes. During a partial eclipse, there is a noticeable dimming of daylight, NASA explained.
Surya Grahan In India
The solar eclipse on Sept. 21 will not be visible in India. People in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai will not witness this event. Although the eclipse won’t be seen, it still holds importance in Indian tradition.
The date falls on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha'. This is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring ancestors. Usually, when an eclipse is visible in India, the 'sutak' period is observed. This is a time when people avoid eating, visiting temples or performing religious rituals.
As the eclipse will not be visible in India, the sutak period rules do not apply. However, some may choose to observe symbolic or personal rituals.
How To Watch Solar Eclipse 2025?
Those looking to watch the eclipse online can do so on the social media handles of space agencies such as NASA. It is never recommended to watch a solar eclipse with naked eyes.
To safely view a solar eclipse, always use eclipse glasses or solar filters during the partial phases. Only remove them during totality, when the Sun is fully covered. Without glasses, use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to project the Sun’s image onto a surface.