'Super Cute': Elon Musk Reacts To Kids Racing Mini Cybertrucks At Tesla Diner
The clip shows children zooming around the track while adults look on. The red Model Y at the centre acts as both a visual anchor and a showcase.
Elon Musk has reacted to a short clip from the Tesla Diner that shows how a routine charging stop was transformed into a lively attraction. The 16-second clip, shared by a user on X, shows a tire-lined mini racetrack looping around a red Model Y Performance parked at the centre.
Two tiny Cybertruck-style cars, each driven by a child, can be seen circling the track as a crowd gathers around to watch.
In the background, Tesla Superchargers and a large glowing screen light up the scene, adding to the spectacle. Musk replied to the clip, calling the setup “super cute.”
The post he responded to described the scene as Tesla Diner lighting up the night with an “epic setup.”
The clip shows children zooming around the track while adults look on. The red Model Y at the centre acts as both a visual anchor and a showcase.
Musk’s reaction triggered many playful and enthusiastic responses from users. One user suggested taking the idea further, telling Musk that he should turn the track into something resembling a video game, proposing that Tesla “make the Tesla track like Mario Kart” and add “random power-ups on the track” to enhance the experience.
Elon, you should make the Tesla track like Mario kart and insert random power-ups on the track. ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/oenqaClK2q— Adam Lowisz X Meetup ðºð¸ðµð±ðªðºð¬ð§ðºð¦ (@AdamLowisz) December 14, 2025
Another user described the scene as “incredible” and said they were so impressed that they planned to take their children to see it.
A few comments reflected curiosity and interest sparked by the clip. One user asked, “But where to buy a mini Tesla truck?”
But where to buy a mini Tesla truck ð¥¹— Darby Bailey, Ph.D. ðï¸ð« (@Darbybailey) December 14, 2025
There were also light-hearted remarks aimed at Musk. One user called the scene “adorable” and jokingly wondered whether the idea came from Musk’s son, adding, “I know this was Little X’s idea, right?”
Adorable! I know this was Little X's idea, right? â ï¸— Llama Mama (@TeslaTakesOver) December 14, 2025
What Is The Tesla Diner?
The Tesla Diner, which opened in July 2025, is a two-storey space that combines a restaurant, an electric vehicle charging hub, a drive-in movie theatre and a merchandise store under one roof. The first Tesla Diner was opened in West Hollywood, California. Musk floated the idea of a Tesla-themed diner for the first time in 2018.
According to CNN, the venue has become a must-visit destination for Tesla enthusiasts and fans of Musk.
Designed with a retro-futuristic feel, the diner borrows heavily from a Jetsons-style aesthetic. The diner features a rounded architecture throughout, from curved counters and oval booths to smooth-edged chairs finished in chrome, white and black tones.
The venue is surrounded by around 80 Tesla Supercharger stations, allowing drivers to place food orders directly from their car touchscreens while movie audio from the drive-in screens plays through the vehicle’s sound system.
For those who prefer to step inside, a circular entrance opens into the main dining area, where a spiral staircase leads up to the rooftop “Skypad,” stated the CNN report.
The Skypad doubles as a viewing deck and merchandise zone, offering Tesla- and Optimus-branded products and views of the giant outdoor movie screens.
In its early weeks, the diner even featured an Optimus robot serving popcorn, though it has since been taken out of operation.