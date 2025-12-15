'Super Cute': Elon Musk Reacts To Kids Racing Mini Cybertrucks At Tesla Diner

Elon Musk has reacted to a short clip from the Tesla Diner that shows how a routine charging stop was transformed into a lively attraction. The 16-second clip, shared by a user on X, shows a tire-lined mini racetrack looping around a red Model Y Performance parked at the centre.

Two tiny Cybertruck-style cars, each driven by a child, can be seen circling the track as a crowd gathers around to watch.

In the background, Tesla Superchargers and a large glowing screen light up the scene, adding to the spectacle. Musk replied to the clip, calling the setup “super cute.”