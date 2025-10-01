Sunjay Kapur's Estate Dispute: How Are Karisma, Priya And His Mother Claiming Their Shares?

Samaira and Kiaan, the children of Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor, live with their mother in Mumbai and have challenged their father’s purported will, seeking a share of his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. The dispute reached the Delhi High Court after the children filed a plea asserting their right to the inheritance.

According to their petition, Sunjay never disclosed the existence of such a will during his lifetime, and neither Priya Sachdev Kapur nor any family member mentioned it until after his death. The children allege that the will was forged and presented to them seven weeks after Sunjay’s passing in June 2025, arguing that Priya’s actions indicate fabrication.

They are seeking partition of assets, a rendition of accounts and a permanent injunction preventing Priya from selling or encumbering the estate. The petition also flagged a lack of transparency, stating that the children do not have complete information about their father’s assets at the time of his death.