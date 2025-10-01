Sunjay Kapur's Estate Dispute: How Are Karisma, Priya And His Mother Claiming Their Shares?
The Sunjay Kapur estate battle continues as his widow, children and mother stake competing claims over his Rs 30,000 crore fortune.
The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June 2025 sparked a bitter legal battle over his estimated Rs 30,000 crore fortune. The dispute escalated recently when the Delhi High Court allowed his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit a detailed list of assets in a sealed cover, while ensuring that copies are shared with all parties.
This development comes amid a tussle involving Priya, Sunjay’s children from his marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor and his mother, Rani Kapur, who are challenging a will that reportedly leaves the entire estate solely to Priya.
What Is The Disputed Will?
Central to the dispute is a contested will dated March 21, 2025, which reportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire estate to his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. His children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have challenged the will’s authenticity.
What Are Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Claims?
Samaira and Kiaan, the children of Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor, live with their mother in Mumbai and have challenged their father’s purported will, seeking a share of his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. The dispute reached the Delhi High Court after the children filed a plea asserting their right to the inheritance.
According to their petition, Sunjay never disclosed the existence of such a will during his lifetime, and neither Priya Sachdev Kapur nor any family member mentioned it until after his death. The children allege that the will was forged and presented to them seven weeks after Sunjay’s passing in June 2025, arguing that Priya’s actions indicate fabrication.
They are seeking partition of assets, a rendition of accounts and a permanent injunction preventing Priya from selling or encumbering the estate. The petition also flagged a lack of transparency, stating that the children do not have complete information about their father’s assets at the time of his death.
What Are Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Claims?
Priya Sachdev Kapur claims the will was legally created before Sunjay Kapur’s death. She also filed an application in the suit initiated by Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking a share of their father Sunjay Kapur’s estate.
On Sept. 26, the Delhi High Court allowed her to submit a list of Sunjay’s assets in a sealed cover. Justice Jyoti Singh also secured undertakings from all parties’ lawyers that they would not discuss the case in the media and directed that a copy of Sunjay’s will be shared with his mother, Rani Kapur.
Represented by senior advocate Shyel Trehan, Priya requested that only two pages containing sensitive details remain confidential. The court agreed to limited confidentiality but clarified that the entire suit could not be placed under seal.
In the past, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya, argued that the suit against her is not maintainable, noting that the plaintiffs are already trust beneficiaries and received Rs 1,900 crore just days before filing the case.
The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
What Is Rani Kapur's Position?
Rani Kapur is Sunjay Kapur’s mother and widow of Sona Comstar founder Surinder Kapur. After her son’s death, she publicly questioned Priya Sachdev Kapur’s control over Aureus Investment, the Kapur family’s investment firm, and opposed her appointment to the company’s board.
In a letter dated July 24, Rani expressed serious concerns about how the company’s affairs were being managed following Sunjay’s passing. She also alleged that Rs 500 crore worth of assets from the main company, Sona Comstar, were sold to a Singapore-based entity without her knowledge.