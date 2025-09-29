'Sublime, Ethereal And Weightless Morsel': Shashi Tharoor Praises Idli As Culinary Masterpiece

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has received a special delivery of idlis from Swiggy at his home, following a social media post defending the South Indian breakfast staple. Known for his literary flair, Tharoor defended the dish as “a cloud, a whisper” in response to someone who had dismissed idlis as “steamed regret.”

"Poor soul has clearly never had a good one (idli),” the parliamentarian began.

“A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation. It's a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. With the right accompaniments, it is the culinary equivalent of a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century. To call such a thing 'regret' is to have no soul, no palate, no appreciation for the finest achievements of South Indian culture,” Tharoor wrote on Saturday.