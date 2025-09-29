'Sublime, Ethereal And Weightless Morsel': Shashi Tharoor Praises Idli As Culinary Masterpiece
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has received a special delivery of idlis from Swiggy at his home, following a social media post defending the South Indian breakfast staple. Known for his literary flair, Tharoor defended the dish as “a cloud, a whisper” in response to someone who had dismissed idlis as “steamed regret.”
"Poor soul has clearly never had a good one (idli),” the parliamentarian began.
“A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation. It's a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. With the right accompaniments, it is the culinary equivalent of a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century. To call such a thing 'regret' is to have no soul, no palate, no appreciation for the finest achievements of South Indian culture,” Tharoor wrote on Saturday.
On Sunday, Swiggy shared a photograph of their delivery team standing with Tharoor, holding packs of idlis, with the MP smiling for the camera.
The company wrote, “It is a matter of great pleasure for us that we had the opportunity to serve Mr. Tharoor the finest idlis of the region. We hope that our team was successful in satisfying his taste buds and that these unique culinary wonders brought him a state of bliss.”
Tharoor has long celebrated the idli. In 2020, he posted a lavish spread of idlis with chutneys, declaring, “As far as I’m concerned every day is Idli Day but today, March 30, is officially World Idli Day. As far as I’m concerned, the greatest breakfast food ever devised by Man or God.”
In 2020, Edward Anderson, a United Kingdom-based professor of history and an expert in India-Britain studies, said, “Idli are the most boring things in the world.”
The tweet attracted significant attention, leading Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishan Tharoor to join the conversation. He referred to Anderson’s take on idlis as the "most offensive take" he had ever seen on the social media platform.
Shashi Tharoor commented, “Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be.”
Ottamthullal is an art form from Kerala which involves recitation and dance.
Idlis are made by steaming a fermented batter consisting of de-husked black lentils (urad dal) and rice.